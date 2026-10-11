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How Endebess hospital could bring medical care closer to residents

By David Njaaga | Oct. 11, 2026
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Ongoing construction of Endebess Level 4 Hospital in Trans Nzoia County, a facility expected to expand access to healthcare for residents of Endebess and neighbouring communities.[Courtesy]

Patients in Endebess may no longer need to travel long distances for some medical services once construction of the area’s Level 4 hospital is complete.

The facility is expected to expand access to emergency care, maternal and child healthcare and other medical services for residents of Endebess and neighbouring communities.

Medical Superintendent Dr Emmanuel Wanjala spoke about the project on October 10, 2026, during President William Ruto’s tour of Trans Nzoia County, when the ongoing construction of the hospital was inspected.

Wanjala said the facility would strengthen healthcare delivery in the area by bringing more medical services closer to residents.

Once completed and equipped, the hospital is expected to expand the local health system’s capacity to handle a wider range of medical needs and provide a better working environment for healthcare staff.

The inspection provided an opportunity to assess construction progress and the need to ensure the facility meets the required standards.

The hospital’s impact will depend on the completion of construction, the installation of medical equipment and the availability of healthcare workers to provide services.

For residents, the project is expected to reduce the distance they travel to seek treatment and improve access to healthcare within the area.

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Related Topics

Endebess Level 4 Hospital Endebess Hospital Trans Nzoia County President William Ruto
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