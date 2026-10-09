Western records 3,191 GBV cases in nine months

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Principal Secretary Gender Anne Wang’ombe, during a stakeholders and community leaders meeting for the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Campaign in the Western Region. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

The government has raised alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the Western region, with 3,191 cases reported between January and September this year.

The worrying statistics have prompted the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action to launch a three-month Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) aimed at accelerating the prevention, investigation and prosecution of GBV cases in the region.

The initiative will bring together security agencies, the Judiciary, religious leaders, educators, health workers, county governments, community leaders and civil society organisations in a coordinated effort to tackle the vice and improve access to justice for survivors.

Speaking during an engagement meeting with stakeholders in Kakamega town, Principal Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action Anne Wang’ombe said Western is among the regions that have emerged as hotspots for GBV and femicide.

Wang’ombe said the 3,191 cases reported during the nine months included rape, defilement, femicide and other forms of gender-based violence.

“From January to September this year, we have recorded 3,191 cases of femicide and GBV in Western, and this is alarming and requires quick intervention. It is for this reason that the Ministry is launching the RRI here in the Western region after launching one in the Central region to try and eradicate this vice,” she said.

The PS said the initiative followed recommendations by a presidential technical working group established to examine GBV and femicide cases across the country.

She said the government had identified the need for stakeholders to work together at county and community levels to address the causes of violence and ensure perpetrators face justice.

“As a government, we have looked at the common cases and resolved that we need to retreat back to our respective counties and engage the key stakeholders, including religious leaders, police, national government administrators, community elders, teachers, health workers, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Judiciary, to find the solution,” Wang’ombe said.

She urged stakeholders to play their respective roles more effectively and in a coordinated manner, saying the government had set targets and timelines for the initiative.

Wang’ombe called on the Judiciary to fast-track GBV cases and avoid unnecessary adjournments, while urging police to ensure suspects are arrested and investigations completed promptly.

“We expect that the Judiciary will come up with certain measures like fast-tracking cases and avoiding unnecessary adjournments. We expect that the police will arrest the perpetrators and there will be a proper and harmonised way of ensuring that investigations are carried out and prosecution is done to the letter and justice served,” she said.

The PS said GBV was not limited to physical violence, noting that it also includes psychological, economic and technology-facilitated violence.

She said women, girls, boys, persons with disabilities and some men remained vulnerable to different forms of violence.

Wang’ombe said religious leaders had agreed to use their platforms to preach peace, address GBV and initiate programmes aimed at strengthening families and relationships.

She added that learning institutions should educate students on GBV, including prevention and mechanisms for reporting cases.

Health facilities, she said, should also prioritise GBV survivors, while Community Health Promoters should be trained to identify, screen and report cases within their communities.

Western Regional Commissioner Allan Macharia backed the initiative, saying a coordinated approach involving government agencies and other stakeholders was necessary to confront GBV and femicide.

“As government agencies, we acknowledge and agree that we should have a concerted effort by all stakeholders so that we can deal with this vice as a common enemy,” Macharia said. Stakeholders and community leaders meeting for the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Campaign in the Western Region. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

He said the National Police Service, national government administrators, county governments and other stakeholders were already collaborating in the fight against GBV and femicide.

Macharia disclosed that police stations across Western have established gender desks, while counties have GBV centres and protection units to support survivors.

He said the structures had strengthened referrals and case management, enabling agencies to respond to reported cases in a more coordinated and systematic manner.

Kakamega County Executive Committee Member for Social Services, Sports, Youth, Gender and Culture Jackline Masicha, who represented Governor Fernandes Barasa, welcomed the initiative, saying it would help translate existing policies and recommendations into measurable action.

“This engagement has come at a critical time after the country has had numerous conversations, policies, programmes and recommendations regarding GBV. However, the question now should be how quickly and effectively we can translate them into measurable results,” Masicha said.

Western Region Police Commander George Seda said police had intensified the crackdown on illicit brews and hard drugs, which he linked to many cases of GBV in the region.

“We are currently undertaking consistent raids. We are making arrests daily and taking perpetrators to court. We have surveillance where we are teaming up with members of the public and other multi-agency stakeholders,” Seda said.

The three-month initiative is expected to strengthen coordination among agencies, accelerate justice for survivors and enhance prevention measures as the government seeks to reverse the rising trend of GBV and femicide in the Western region.