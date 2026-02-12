×
Savula backs Sifuna ouster, alleges Uhuru is funding ODM 'rebels'

By Juliet Omelo | Feb. 12, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula has endorsed the push to remove Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, alleging that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is covertly funding the Nairobi Senator to destabilise the party from within.

Speaking at a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) sensitisation forum at Shepherd Faith Ministries International Church in Navakholo, Savula claimed there was credible evidence linking Kenyatta to efforts to split ODM at a critical juncture in the country’s political cycle.

“The Sifuna-led faction is being bankrolled by Uhuru Kenyatta. We now have evidence that the former president has been funding activities meant to tear ODM apart,” Savula told congregants and party supporters.

His remarks come amid widening fissures within ODM, one of Kenya’s most influential political parties, as internal disagreements increasingly play out in public.

The developments are unfolding at a time of early political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Savula threw his weight behind the ODM National Executive Committee’s decision to expel Sifuna, describing the move as a necessary step to rid the party of individuals allegedly working against its broader strategic interests.

According to the Deputy Governor, removing what he termed ‘Uhuru sympathisers’ from ODM would create room for a stable and cohesive working relationship between ODM and President William Ruto’s UDA party.

“We must remove Uhuru sympathisers from ODM. We want a clean party that can form a stable coalition with UDA. That is the only way we can easily rally support for President William Ruto in 2027,” Savula stated.

In what appeared to be a pointed message to Sifuna and his allies, Savula suggested that those dissatisfied within ODM should formally exit the party and align themselves with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

“Sifuna and his group should leave ODM and go to DCP. Let them join Rigathi Gachagua there and leave ODM clean. We don’t want people who are working against the broad-based government,” he said.

However, Sifuna has dismissed his purported ouster as illegal and unprocedural, vowing to challenge the decision in court.

The Nairobi Senator has maintained that due process was not followed and that the move is politically motivated.

In a show of defiance, he has announced a political rally in Kitengela scheduled for Sunday 15th, where he is expected to address supporters and outline his next course of action.

