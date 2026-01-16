×
Relief as construction of Chavakali Eregi road begins after years of neglect

By Brian Kisanji | Jan. 16, 2026
The launch of construction works to bitumen standard on the 10.9-kilometre Chavakali-Eregi Road on January 15, 2026. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

Residents of parts of Vihiga and Kakamega counties have expressed relief and renewed hope following the commencement of works to upgrade the long-neglected Chavakali–Eregi Road to bitumen standards.

This is after construction began early this week, following the completion of survey works.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has begun preliminary works on the 10.9-kilometre road, with engineers already on the ground.

Residents are hopeful that the long-standing transport nightmare will soon be a thing of the past, ushering in a new era of mobility, trade, and development for the Chavakali–Eregi Road.

The road traverses Ikolomani and Sabatia constituencies in Kakamega and Vihiga counties, respectively.

The first section starts along the Butere–Sigalagala Road at Malinya, passes through Shikhokho, and terminates at Shikumu along the Chavakali–Khwisero Road.

This section, mostly within Kakamega County, is already at bitumen standard, having been constructed over six years ago.

The second section links the Kisumu–Kakamega Highway (A1) at the Chavakali Interchange to Khwisero through Eregi Teachers College, with the project specifically targeting the upgrade of the stretch between Chavakali and Lusiola.

For decades, the road has been a major challenge to motorists, pedestrians, and residents, especially during the rainy season when it becomes muddy and nearly impassable, and during the dry season when dust blankets homes and businesses.

The launch of construction works to bitumen standard on the 10.9-kilometre Chavakali-Eregi Road on January 15, 2026. [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

The launch of construction works was overseen by Sabatia Member of Parliament Clement Sloya, who described the development as a major breakthrough for the region.

“This is big news for our people. After many years of dust and mud, we can now confidently say that we have achieved one of the key agenda items we promised our people as an administration,” said Sloya.

He noted that the upgrading of the road would not only ease movement but also stimulate economic growth by improving access to markets, schools, and health facilities.

“This project gives clear direction and momentum to development in Sabatia and the wider region. Under the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto, a lasting solution is now in sight,” Sloya said.

Sloya added that local leadership had persistently pushed for the project, engaging national authorities to ensure the road was prioritised under KeRRA’s tendering process.

Residents say the project was essential, given that the road serves as a gateway to Eregi Teachers College and is key in transporting farmers’ produce from the area to other counties.

Harrison Amiani, a farmer from the Chundumba area, said the poor state of the road had for years made it difficult to transport farm produce to Chavakali town.

“I plant vegetables and bananas, but it has been very hard for me to transport them to markets like Chavakali because of the bad road,” said Amiani. “Sometimes, produce would go bad before reaching buyers. This road is a big relief to us farmers.”

He added that once completed, the road would reduce transport costs, improve access to markets, and increase household incomes.

.

.

Digger Classified

