KDF officer, brother arrested in fatal assault on sibling after family dispute

Kakamega Police Station. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

A military officer has been arrested alongside his brother for allegedly beating their brother to death following a family disagreement in Emakhusi village, Lurambi Constituency, Kakamega County.

According to a police report recorded under Occurrence Book No. 89/14/12/2025, Beatrice Ayego reported that her son, Nelson Bulimo, ID No. 99668, who is based at Nanyuki Airbase, MIV 25, together with his brother Paul Manyonje, disagreed with their brother, Caleb Manyonje.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a fight, during which the two allegedly beat their brother to death at around 3.52pm.

Police said they found the body of the deceased lying outside his house with visible injuries. Both his hands and legs were completely broken, and he had sustained head injuries inflicted by blunt and sharp objects.

The Kenya Defence Forces officer and his brother later surrendered themselves at Shikoti Police Post, where they were arrested and escorted to Kakamega Police Station as murder suspects.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Kakamega County Funeral Parlour for preservation, pending a post-mortem examination.

Elsewhere, in Mayala village, Mumias East Constituency, police are holding Kelvin Adika at Shianda Police Station following an alleged illegal connection of an electrified barbed wire fence that electrocuted a 10-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report recorded under Occurrence Book No. 35/15/12/2025 at 5.30pm, Roseline Achieng reported that her daughter, Nicole Osundwa, was electrocuted before being rescued by neighbours.

The girl was taken to a local private facility and later referred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital, where she was treated and is in stable condition.

Police, accompanied by officers from Kenya Power in Kakamega, visited the scene and established that the owner of the homestead had illegally connected electricity directly from his house to a barbed wire fence.

Police disconnected all the illegal connections and said they are holding the owner to assist with investigations to establish the motive behind the illegal wiring.