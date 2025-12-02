Bungoma's GBV burden grows with 253 cases before court

‎ Kilifi residents during a community sensitization campaign against GBV and femicide at Bofa youths grounds. [File, Standard]

Bungoma County is battling a surge in sexual and gender-based violence, with officials saying that 253 cases have been reported this year.

‎The County Gender Director Anne Barasa said the numbers reflect a worrying rise in abuse, particularly within families, and called for intensified prevention efforts across communities to combat the menace.

‎“Our office is mandated to coordinate women empowerment programmes and lead the fight against gender-based violence,” she said during a gender-sensitivity training forum in Bungoma that brought together government and non-state actors.

‎Barasa cited Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data showing that GBV prevalence in the county stood at 62 per cent in 2022.

‎“This means that out of every 10 women, six have been violated in one way or another. Bungoma is one of the leading counties in terms of gender-based violence cases in the country," she said.

‎According to a 2025 report by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the 253 cases now in court are spread across several stations: Bungoma Law Courts (92), Sirisia Law Courts (42), Webuye Court (49) and Kimilili Law Courts (80).

‎“Those are cases of young girls and boys that have been defiled at the family level, because 70 per cent of gender-based violence takes place within families,” she said.

‎Barasa urged residents to take responsibility for protecting vulnerable children and adults from abuse.

‎She noted that the government has gradually shifted from a response-based approach to prevention.

‎“As government, we have realised that the strategy to fight gender-based violence must go preventative. When we focus too much on response, it means we are only dealing with cases that have already taken place,” she said.

‎The gender office is working with organisations such as Echo Network Africa Foundation to strengthen community training.

‎‎“We are running programmes in the community called positive parenting. Currently, 60 champions of positive parenting are being trained to go out and educate the community,” she said.

‎‎Between 2016 and July 2023, Bungoma recorded 9,089 cases of sexual and gender-based violence involving girls aged 10 to 17, compared to 18,510 nationally during the same period.

‎‎The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey shows that 62 per cent of Bungoma women have experienced physical or sexual violence, and the county accounts for 19 per cent of all teenage pregnancies in Kenya.

‎With schools closed for the long holiday, Barasa warned parents to be particularly vigilant and be observant of the activities they engage in.

‎“Children are even more at risk when they are at home than when they are at school, because a lot of abuse takes place at home, often by uncles, neighbours and other close relatives,” she said.