Tension as vehicle is set ablaze after confrontations in Malava

A vehicle whose owner has not been identified was set ablaze in Butali, Malava , Malava constituency. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

A Toyota Prado has been set ablaze by unknown people who were said to be in the company of Lugari member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera at Manyonji in Butali, Malava constituency.

Eyewitnesses led by Elphas Mukhavi said the two groups met along the Butali factory road while traversing the constituency, and a group armed with buttons descended on the vehicle and set it ablaze.

“We are not happy with what is happening in Malava today. We came from home thinking it was going to be a peaceful election only for it to turn chaotic. We call urhe the government to intervene in our situation,” he said.

Mukhavi further claimed the goons had guns and crude weapons that they were using to terrorise people with.

Another eyewitness Sylvestir Majengo said he met the convoy on his way from the polling station when the clash occurred.

Police in Kakamega say they have yet to establish the vehicle’s owner.

According to Kakamega County Police Commander Lucy Kananu, the incident happened at around 8 am, where General Service Unit police were deployed to salvage the situation and avert further damage.

"It is true unknown vehicle was burnt to ashes. So far, we do not know the owner of the car but police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) are investigating the matter," said Kananu. Eugene Wamalwa and DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako at Lunyu Polling station in Manda-Shivanga ward in Malava constituency. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

The police boss dismissed claims suggesting police had arrested DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and DAP-K candidate for Malava parliamentary by-election Seth Panyako.

"We have managed to contain the situation. We have a lot of propaganda being peddled by politicians, and our people should not fall into this kind of mind game," said Kananu.

Panyako earlier claimed an attempt on his life, accusing police of harassment and intimidating the public.

"There was a direct attempt to assassinate my wife and I, and this was led by the police and some political leaders," alleged Panyako.

He claimed his female supporters had been threatened and displaced from their homes, forcing him to promise alternative security arrangements. UDA candidate for Malava parliamentary by-election David Ndakwa addressing media at Mukongolo polling station where he cast his vote. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa accused his opponents of attempting to intimidate voters, urging residents to exercise their democratic rights without fear.

Ndakwa noted significant provocation from his opponent but expressed confidence in winning the seat, saying leadership is about character, not imposing oneself on people.

"I am telling the people of Malava let us exercise our democratic rights and not be intimidated by anyone. Stay calm and however much we are provoked we should remain together," he said.

Earlier at 3 am, veteran politician Stanley Livondo also alleged abduction of voters and deaths in Malava ahead of today's voting. He said DAP-K Candidate was intimidating voters and area chiefs using goons.

“We will not allow people to use goons to intimidate voters and, in some cases, abductions and torture. Let police officers intervene and hold responsible those trying to harm people,” said Livondo.

He said he had rescued one of his 'private security' officers who had been captured by a group of youths at midnight.