Natembeya cautions county executives against mismanagement

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya read the riot act to his County officers over systemic negligence, financial indiscipline, and widespread mismanagement that have left contractors unpaid, critical documents missing, and departments performing far below expectations.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts, Natembeya said officers had treated performance contracting casually despite committing to end pending bills and follow financial procedures.

He warned that when their contracts expire in January, those who fail to perform should not expect sympathy.

The governor dismissed attempts to blame the finance department for spiraling pending bills, saying the problem has been created across all departments.

“Pending bills are being created by laxity or worse, intent. Some officers are doing this to fulfil their ill motives, and I will stomach it no more.” He said.

He criticized Chief Officers who serve as accounting officers for shifting responsibility to finance staff while their own departments owe millions.

Natembeya faulted officers for signing Local Purchase Orders and Local Service Orders and then failing to process payments, leaving contractors trapped in bank loans or shylock debts. Some suppliers, dating back to 2022, remain unpaid, he noted, while contractors with political or personal connections are prioritized.

“You are accountable. You cannot sign commitments with funds you are not ready to pay," Natembeya said.

He condemned the recurring disappearance of documents during audits, only for them to reappear when he appeared before the Senate.

“I do not keep any documents in my office. Where are they during audits?” he asked, warning that failure to produce proper records would lead to dismissals.

The governor also decried widespread delegation of core responsibilities to junior officers not in good standing, enabling fraudulent approvals and non-existent payments.

He lamented stalled staff promotions, some delayed for over a decade, and departments where employees just come to earn a salary.

On procurement, Natembeya blasted the rise of “funny, funny fishing companies” winning tenders through compromised internal processes, rejecting claims that low salaries justify corruption. “It is sick thinking,” he said.

While defending his administration’s record of paying salaries on time, he reminded officers that only 0.3 percent of residents work in government.

“The government is not a place to make money. It is a place to serve,” Natembeya stated

Natembeya vowed to enforce performance contracts strictly, stating that excuses about inherited systems or inexperience would not be accepted.