Kakamega level six hospital to be completed in nine months

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his county officers inspecting Kakamega County level 6 referral hospital. [Benjamin Sakwa/ Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has said that the construction of the level six referral hospital in Kakamega will be complete in nine months.

Mr Barasa also promised to clear the Sh350 million the county owes to the project's previous contractor.

“The contractor will ensure that facility is complete in less than nine months. This facility will serve Kakamega County and the larger western region,” Barasa said.

Barasa was speaking when he conducted an inspection tour of the facility located in the Milimani area of the Lurambi constituency.

The 750-bed capacity facility’s construction began in 2016 and was recently allocated Sh2 billion by the national government to facilitate completion.

“This hospital will be fully equipped with modern medical equipment; the decision to elevate it to national referral status is aimed at expanding access to advanced healthcare services across Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and neighbouring counties,” he said.

He added that pending bills owed to the former contractor will be paid concurrently as the works proceed at the facility.

This, he said, is to ensure the project is completed within the set scope of time to avoid any further delays.

“The balance of Sh350 million is currently being evaluated and will be paid once we are done. This will not interrupt the ongoing works; the balance of works will be separated from pending bills,” he added.

The Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital is one of the most ambitious healthcare infrastructure projects in Western Kenya.

Once completed, it will function both as a regional referral and teaching hospital, offering specialised medical services and serving as a training hub for healthcare professionals.

The facility’s design includes modern diagnostic and treatment units, operating theatres, maternity and neonatal wings, intensive care units, and a medical training school.

It will host hundreds of beds and provide specialised services, including oncology, renal dialysis, trauma care, and advanced surgical operations.