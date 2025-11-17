Senate health committee raises alarm over shortages of health workers

Bungoma County Referral Hospital. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The Senate Committee on Health has raised fresh concerns over severe staff shortages, strained facilities, and rising teenage pregnancies in Bungoma and Kakamega counties.

The committee, led by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, said the poor state of health facilities in the two counties was replicated across the country.

The committee toured the two county referral hospitals and surrounding facilities to assess healthcare delivery, infrastructure, and resource utilisation.

Mandago said the country was facing a shortage of health workers, undermining service delivery nationwide despite the availability of many trained professionals.

"We have noted shortages of staff across facilities in the country, and that is why, as a committee, we want a conversation with the unions, the SRC, and the Public Service Board to address this issue,” he said.

“We have enough well-trained personnel; our challenge is resources, but we can still do better with what we have to improve service delivery for our people.”

The committee has recommended that counties convert Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff to permanent and pensionable terms.

They noted that the national government has already set aside resources for the transition.

During the tour, senators raised concerns about the state of the Bungoma County mortuary, which has a capacity of 20 bodies but is currently holding more than 50.

In contrast, the Kakamega County Referral Hospital was praised for improved standards and its growing ability to generate enough revenue to sustain its wage bill.

The lawmakers also cited widespread system failures, including unreliable digital platforms and poor record-keeping, that have caused delays and inefficiencies in patient care.

“We urged county governments to fully digitalise their health records and invest in stable, efficient systems to enhance service delivery,” said Senator Omar Mariam.

The committee further called attention to what it termed an alarming surge in teenage pregnancies across the region.

Bungoma Senator David Wakoli said data presented at the facilities show that eight out of ten pregnant women seeking services are under the age of 18.

"I am calling on the people of Bungoma and all Kenyans to take action, because if this continues, the lives of future generations will be greatly affected,” Wakoli warned.

The committee is expected to retreat to compile a detailed report with recommendations, which will be tabled in the Senate for debate and further action.

A similar visit by the Senate Health Committee in Kakamagega last month, October 2025, resulted in a physical confrontation as Senator Bonny Khalwale attacked County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Benjamin Andama, over perceived public resource mismanagement.

The confrontation ensued when Khalwale, in the company of Devolution Committee chair Mohamed Abass, alongside senators Richard Onyonka and Catherine Mumma, was on a tour of the Kakamega County Level 6 Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Following the incident, Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa filed a petition against the legislator’s conduct following his physical confrontation with the particular devolved unit’s staff member on Friday, October 3, 2025.

In his petition to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, the Kakamega County boss condemned Khalwale’s conduct towards County Executive Committee Member for Finance Benjamin Andama, describing the senator’s actions as “regrettable and abhorrent”.

Barasa defended Andama’s professional record, asking Speaker Kingi to intervene.

“We reiterate our commitment to working respectfully, openly, and cooperatively with the Senate. However, we equally affirm that we shall not condone violence, intimidation, or disrespect against our officers. We therefore urge the Speaker of the Senate to investigate this matter expeditiously and take firm action. We also call upon law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for CECM, Benjamin Andama,” Barasa said.

Barasa also regretted Boni Khalwale’s conduct in the presence of the Senate Committee.

“The County Government of Kakamega welcomed the Senate Devolution Committee in good faith, with the full expectation that the inspection and any interrogations would be constructive and professional,” Barasa said in a statement.

In his petition, Fernandes Barasa also asked Speaker Kingi to uphold the integrity of the Senate and maintain its constitutional mandate in the investigation of the matter.