Bungoma signs MOU to strengthen community health systems

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka and Living Goods Country Director Christine Namayanja during the signing of the MOU at the county headquarters. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

In a major boost to primary healthcare, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Makelo Lusaka on Friday signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with Living Goods aimed at strengthening community health systems across the county.

The agreement, will support the full rollout of the Digitally Enabled, Equipped, Supervised and Compensated (DESC) Community Health Workforce model, benefiting all 3,590 Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

Governor Lusaka said the partnership is a transformative step in bringing quality healthcare closer to the people.

"This MoU demonstrates our commitment to investing in community health as the foundation of universal health coverage. With this collaboration, we are ensuring that every household in Bungoma receives timely, efficient and digitally supported health services," he said.

Under the agreement, the County Government will finance and operationalize key components of the Community Health Services Act, provide digital devices for CHPs, strengthen supply chains and ensure timely payment of stipends.

Living Goods, on its part, will provide technical assistance, capacity building, digital health training, quality assurance and structured mentorship to CHMT and sub-county teams.

Living Goods Country Director Christine Namayanja praised the county’s leadership, calling the partnership a bold commitment to sustainable, county-led community health.

"Our role is to empower the county to fully own and lead its community health strategy. We are here to support systems strengthening, digital transformation and performance improvements that will save lives and build resilience," she said.

Namayanja noted that the agreement adopts a phased graduation model, in which Living Goods gradually transitions responsibilities back to the county as systems mature.

“By the end of the three years, Bungoma will have a fully self-sustaining, high-performing community health system anchored on data, accountability and strong local leadership," she said.

Governor Lusaka reaffirmed the county’s readiness for the transition.

"We will walk this journey together to ensure that every child, mother and family in Bungoma benefits from an efficient, responsive and technology-driven community health workforce," Lusaka noted.

The KSh 1.02 billion partnership is one of the most comprehensive community health strengthening efforts in the region and is expected to significantly improve maternal, newborn and child health outcomes across Bungoma.