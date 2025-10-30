Concern over rising cases of defilement in Vihiga Subcounty

[iStock]

The Department of Children Services has raised alarm over the rising cases of defilement and child abuse in Vihiga Subcounty, with disturbing revelations that some of the perpetrators are pastors entrusted with the care of minors.

According to the department, 16 cases of defilement have been reported in the last six months, four of which involved pastors — including incidents of sodomy against young boys.

“It’s disturbing that some pastors are being linked to these heinous acts. We are calling for swift action against the culprits,” said Vihiga Subcounty Children Welfare Officer Michael Nanjira.

Investigations show that in two of the reported cases, the victims were left under the care of pastors who allegedly took advantage of that trust to abuse them.

Nanjira said both cases are already being prosecuted and warned that the law will catch up with anyone involved in such evil acts.

The children’s officer added that parental negligence remains a major concern, exposing children to the risk of such acts.

“These are majorly children left with elderly grandparents, exposing them to danger. Parents must take be the first to take full responsibility for their children’s safety,” Nanjira warned.

The warning comes as schools close for the long end-of-year holidays, during which children will be home for more than two months — a period often associated with increased cases of child abuse and neglect.

Across the entire county, children remain at risk of defilement, neglect, abandonment, and incest. Nanjira said that while child neglect remains the leading concern with cases of abandonment are also on the rise.

“It’s very dangerous for children to be abandoned, as it exposes them to all forms of abuse. We are sensitizing the public to act responsibly and care for underage Kenyans,” he said.

The situation is further compounded by the lack of a child rescue center in Vihiga County, forcing rescued victims to be taken to facilities in neighboring Kakamega County.

Beatrice Nanda, a children’s welfare advocate, emphasized the need for collaboration among government agencies, non-state actors, religious leaders and social workers to intensify community sensitization efforts against this cases.

“We are engaging communities and reminding them that the law is tough on those who commit abuse on our children,” Nanda said.

She further cautioned that the reported cases might represent only a fraction of the real situation, as many incidents go unreported due to stigma and fear of reprisal.