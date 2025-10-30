Postmortem results revealed woman killed by armed gang died of severe hemorrhage

Azimio supporters protest the high cost of living on May 2, 2023 as police keep vigilant in different ponts in Migori Town. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Postmortem results conducted on the body of a female M-Pesa super-agent who was killed by an armed gang have revealed that she died of severe hemorrhage secondary to gunshot wounds.

While referring to the postmortem results, County Criminal Investigations Officer Benard Wamalwa said Mary Mong’are was shot three times at close range.

A bullet-like object was found lodged in her body.

“The bullet will be subjected to ballistic analysis and will go hand in hand in aiding the investigations,” Mr. Wamalwa said.

He highlighted that they were following crucial leads that would result into the arrest of the culprits.

The CCIO pointed out that they had launched investigations and have so far done several statements.

“The culprits can hide but we will reach them from wherever they are,” he said.

Wamalwa stated that they were also making efforts to recover the firearm that was used to during the incident.

The 48-year-old M-Pesa super-agent was shot dead moments after depositing Sh500,000 for a customer on Thursday last week.

According to police reports, the woman was attacked by an armed gang shortly after closing her shop.

The woman had just closed her shop at around 7:50 pm on Thursday night and boarded a motorcycle home together with her daughter.

It was after they alighted from the motorcycle that two masked men approached them before they opened fire and shot her three times.

No money was stolen from the woman, save for an M-Pesa agent phone.

The woman died moments after being rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital for emergency care.