Luhya King Nabongo Mumia II hails Raila as a true friend for reviving Nabongo cultural heritage

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Msyoka among other political leaders during celebrations to mark 100 years existence of Wanga Kingdom at Shiembekho in Matungu on April 13, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard

Nabongo Peter Mumia II, the cultural monarch of the Wanga Kingdom, has eulogised the late Raila Odinga as a visionary leader who valued culture and unity, describing him as “a true friend of the kingdom.”

Speaking to the Standard, the King fondly remembered Raila for officially opening the Nabongo Mumia Cultural Centre in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, in December 2008 when he was the country's prime minister.

The event, he said, marked a turning point in the preservation and promotion of the Wanga people’s heritage.

“Raila Odinga was not just a political leader; he was a man who deeply understood the importance of preserving our history and identity. When he came here in 2008 to open this cultural centre, he gave our traditions national and global recognition,” said Nabongo Mumia.

He added, "He loved culture, and that is why he traced his roots of lineage and became endeared to our people after discovering that we were brothers."

The monarch revealed that he had recently spoken with Raila and that they had planned for him to visit the cultural centre again this year, following discussions they held during the burial of Raila’s long-serving bodyguard.

“We had agreed that he would return to the kingdom this year to see the progress we have made. Sadly, fate has taken him before that could happen,” Nabongo said emotionally.

He added that the last time Raila visited the Wanga Kingdom was during the 2022 General Election campaign period, when he toured Mumias and paid homage to the traditional seat of the Luhya monarch.

The Nabongo praised Raila for his consistent respect toward cultural institutions and his belief that development must go hand in hand with heritage preservation.

"He respected our cultural institutions and often reminded leaders that a people without culture are a people without a soul. His humility and inclusivity made him a true son of Africa,” he added.

The King joined other leaders and citizens across the country in mourning Raila’s death, saying his passing had left a void in Kenya’s leadership and cultural consciousness.

"Raila’s name will forever be engraved in the history of this kingdom. He walked with us, spoke for us, and stood for what unites us as a nation,” Nabongo said.

The King urged Kenyans to mourn the late fallen hero in peace, stating that the late loved peace and a stable country.

"Raila loved peace, and the only way we can give him the last respect is by having Kenyans mourn him in peace. Last year, during the demos, he intervened and ensured we have a peaceful country by agreeing to work with President William Ruto, and that is why we have a peaceful nation, and therefore let us mourn him in peace and love," said Nabongo.

Locals urged leaders to emulate Raila's restless efforts and passion to promote Kenyan and East African culture.

"Raila loved and observed our local culture with utmost respect. He loved the preservation of what is our own and promoted it. We want our leaders who are alive to continue with their legacy and support our heritage institutions and culture," said Joseph Adika.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa told the Standard that he is committed to advancing his party leader’s legacy he had in promoting and preserving culture by supporting cultural activities and heritage centres like Nabongo Mumia Cultural centre.

“We are going to ensure that what Raila believed in is what we are going to live by. We have our cultural heritage like Nabongo Mumia Cultural centre, Misango hills and the Crying stone, and as a county we are going to ensure such heritages benefit our people economically and socially,” said Barasa.