Western leaders, locals hail Raila as Kenya's most selfless democrat

As the country and world mourn the death of Former Prime Minister and ODM party leader Raila Odinga, leaders and residents from the Western region have described the former premier as a selfless leader, Kenya has never had, and a major blow to the country.

Led by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Vihiga Governor Wilbur Ottichilo, and Bungoma County boss Ken Lusaka, they described the former premier as a democrat, panafrican, and statesman as per excellence.

"Raila has not been only for Kenya but for all world. Unfortunately, we have lost him. On behalf of my family, Kenyan workers and Kenyans, I offer my condolences to his family, led by Mama Ida Odinga," said Atwoli.

He added, "Raila's death should unite all Kenyans and politicians to come together and stand in unity. I want to ask Kenyans to come together and support President William Ruto to deliver until 2027. Raila has always advocated for dialogue in difficult times. He has contested and had many fights, but he always compromised and gave way for dialogue, and that is what Kenyans should emulate from him," said Atwoli.

Governor Barasa, who doubles as ODM Kakamega County Chairperson, was addressing journalists at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology(MMUST) alongside the two governors after cancelling the Lake Region Economic Bloc(Lreb) Climate Change and Agri-Expo summit that was supposed to take three days, described Raila as a towering figure in the struggle of the second liberation and a father of devolution.

"Raila has been a father and mentor to many. He dared to dream of a better Kenya and took risks to enable us all to have a taste of prosperity, "Barasa read the condolences message of the Lreb.

The message further read " Raila has died at a time when he and President William Ruto were playing a critical role in uniting the country for equal development, peaceful co-existence and political tolerance to divergent opinions.

Following this unfortunate development and in line with the directive of the President that all official public engagements and events scheduled for this period be suspended to enable the country to mourn our fallen hero. We regret to announce the cancellation of the inaugural Lreb climate change summit 2025 Kakamega edition."

As a sombre mood engulfed the country, residents of Kakamega described Raila as a selfless patriot who fought for democracy and stood with ordinary Kenyans through decades of political struggle.

From the bustling streets of Kakamega town to the quiet villages, residents gathered in small groups, listening to radio updates and sharing memories of the man many fondly called Baba.

Shops remained partially closed on Wednesday morning as residents lit candles and sang freedom songs that Raila popularised during his long political journey. At the famous Muliro Gardens, hundreds thronged to sign condolence books and offer prayers for the Odinga family.

“We have lost a father figure, a man who suffered for our freedoms. Kakamega is in tears,” said Jane Muhonja, a trader in the town’s main market.

In Mumias, boda boda riders held a peaceful procession waving ODM flags and chanting “Baba Forever!” as a sign of respect.

Church leaders across the county have also announced special prayer services this weekend to honour Raila’s memory.

“Raila’s journey was not about power, but about people. He carried our hopes,” said Reverend Samuel Omusolo of the Friends Church, Shibale.

As the nation prepares for a state funeral, Kakamega residents say they will travel in large numbers to Nyanza to pay their last respects to a man they consider part of their political and emotional fabric.