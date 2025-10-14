Lusaka seeks to reconcile Wetangula and Majimbo after fall-out

Bungoma governor Ken Lusaka during a church function. [File, Standard]

Bungoma Governor and Ford-Kenya Deputy Party Leader Ken Lusaka has vowed to reconcile National Assembly Speaker and Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula with Kabuchai Member of Parliament(MP) Majimbo Kalasinga amid escalating internal party rifts and ouster plots.

Speaking in the Siritanyi area, Kanduyi constituency, Lusaka, urged the MP to respect Wetangula, who is third in command, stating that he has already reached out to the lawmaker for a truce with the Ford-Kenya party leader for a unified community.

"We must respect our established leaders. Wetangula is number three in the hierarchy of our country's leadership. I have talked to Kalasinga, and many know my relationship with him. I am the one who made him who he is with the help of Wetangula, and therefore I will be seeking a dialogue between the two leaders so that we can speak in one voice as the community," said Lusaka.

He added, "Wetangula is the one who is in the leadership today, and we must make him strong by giving respect so that he can continue bringing more resources and development to our people. Without respect, he will not be respected at the top, and we all aspire to be where he is."

Lusaka said the Kabuchai/Chwele ward by-election should not divide leaders, bring chaos and divisive politics.

"We are going for a by-election, let us have a peaceful election, I see no need for unnecessary friction ahead of the election because at the end of the day we will have a leader from Kabuchai and Ford-Kenya leader and not someone from outside Bungoma County," said Lusaka.

This after MP Kalasinga on last week declared war against Wetang'ula's political grip and dominance in the Western region and within the party, declaring to dislodge Wetang'ula from the party leadership.

Kalasinga accused him of betraying the region and prioritising personal interests over the region’s welfare.

The vocal legislator, a member of the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, vowed to challenge Wetang’ula for the Ford-Kenya leadership, saying the Speaker’s brand of politics has sidelined ordinary citizens and created discontent within the party’s ranks.

“Leadership is about listening to the people, not pursuing selfish interests. The problem with Wetang’ula is that he no longer listens to the common man,” Kalasinga told the press during an interview at his home on Thursday.

Kalasinga maintains that the Ford-Kenya party is not serving its purpose of championing the interests of the people but instead serving Wetang'ula's interests, stating that it is time for the national assembly speaker to pave the way for younger politicians.

"What my party is doing is not what it was meant to do. Ford-Kenya was to serve the common man, bring good reforms and democracy, but instead it is serving the interests of our party leader," said Kalasinga.

The MP maintained that he has no personal differences with his party leader, but his main problem is the ideology the speaker holds, which he termed as selfish ideologies only meant to enrich him for personal gain.

As Chwele/Kabuchai ward gears up for a by-election, the election threatens to further divide the two leaders, with Wetang'ula supporting Vincent Maunda, a Ford-Kenya candidate, while Kalasinga is backing Erick Wekesa, an independent candidate, a move the MP said is aimed at ending praise and worship and dictatorial leadership within the party.

"The candidate Wetang'ula is backing is his goon, whom he uses to silence his critics by disrupting their rallies, and he does it well, and that is why he has been rewarded. The candidate has no clue about transformational leadership other than goonism, and I cannot prescribe such a kind of leadership in Ford-Kenya under Wetang'ula," said Kalasinga.

He added, "I am supporting Wekesa, a young man who has good plans for his people, such as education, infrastructure and diplomatic leadership, which align with my ideals, and that is why I am supporting him, and I want to bring such kind of leadership to Ford-Kenya under my leadership."

The outspoken lawmaker states that Wetang'ula's time in politics is over, and he should retire to save himself from embarrassment.

"I don't fear Wetang'ula, we are all leaders and men. I am with the people, and he is alone. If he decides to kick me out of the party before I take over the party leadership, I am ready for the by-election, which I know I will defeat him badly and then take over the leadership come 2027," said Kalasinga.

Last week, while addressing Ford-Kenya delegates from Kabuchai/Chwele ward at his home in Kabuchai, Wetang'ula accused Kalasinga of betrayal and being ungrateful.

"My parents, family and I voted for Kalasinga to ensure he becomes an MP, but he is now disrespecting the very own party that helped him, and that can only be described as betrayal," said Wetang'ula.