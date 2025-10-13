Ruto-Moi alliance sparks political realignment in Western Kenya

President William Ruto received at Kabarak Farm in Nakuru County by Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Western Kenya leaders have welcomed the political cooperation between President William Ruto and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, saying it signals an era of unity and inclusive politics.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the partnership between Ruto and Moi should inspire leaders from the Western region to set aside divisions and speak in one voice.

“If President Ruto and Gideon Moi—two leaders from different political backgrounds—can work together, then we as a community have no reason to remain divided,” he said.

He said unity is strength, and only a united Luhya voice will earn us political and economic power.

The Prime CS urged residents to support the government’s agenda by backing UDA candidate David Ndakwa in the upcoming Malava parliamentary by-election scheduled for November 27, warning that opposition-backed candidates could derail local development projects.

He said the late MP’s projects would only be completed if residents voted for a government-aligned candidate.

The leaders also asked the UDA party to take disciplinary action against Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale for endorsing DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako instead of the party’s official flag bearer.

Mudavadi described Khalwale’s actions as indiscipline and betrayal of the coalition’s unity.

"You cannot claim loyalty to President Ruto while campaigning for his opponent,” said Mudavadi.

He added that leadership comes with responsibility and respect for party positions.

Mudavadi said the government was committed to completing ongoing projects in Kakamega and Malava, including road upgrades, market centres, and youth empowerment initiatives.

He said continued political cooperation would ensure Western Kenya benefits from the national development agenda.

“We have seen President Ruto and Gideon Moi unite for the sake of the country. Let us also unite as Western leaders and speak in one voice for development,” Mudavadi said.

Presidential aide Farouk Kibet accused Khalwale of confusing voters and undermining the ruling coalition.

"Party loyalty is not negotiable. If you are in Kenya Kwanza, you must support Kenya Kwanza candidates. You can’t play both sides," said Farouk.

Farouk said the government had shown goodwill to the region through key appointments and projects and asked residents to reciprocate by supporting the President’s team.

Lawyer cum political analyst Ken Echesa termed the move by Moi as a political masterstroke that is going to make him a Rift Valley political Kingpin after the exit of President William Ruto.

"What Gedion is doing is trying to consolidate the region voting bloc after the exit of President Ruto, and that will give him an opportunity to bargain with leaders from other regions after 2032," said Echesa.

He added, "He was the favourite and poised to win the Baringo senatorial by-election, but he decided to shelve his ambitions and queue behind Ruto for a few years as he plans to take over as a regional Kingpin because he is now a senior figure from the region, whether Ruto gives him a Cabinet slot or not."

Kakamega MPs, led by Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, said the cooperation between Ruto and Moi should serve as a lesson to Western leaders to end internal wrangles and work together.

"Other regions unite and claim national positions. We must do the same,” said Shinali.

“The Luhya community will not settle for anything less than the deputy president’s position in 2027.”

Shinali said the Kenya Kwanza government had given the region a fair share of appointments and urged voters to remain solidly behind Ruto and Mudavadi.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe urged the Luhya nation to borrow a leaf from the Kalenjin community and speak in one voice.

"Our President has decided to unite all Kenyans and make the government broader, and we welcome our brother Gedion to the broad-based government, and therefore we want Luhya to learn the same and speak in one voice," said Wangwe.

The Malava parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area MP earlier this year.

The by-election has attracted several candidates, with the main contest expected between UDA’s David Ndakwa and DAP-K’s Seth Panyako.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala said the coalition would intensify campaigns in the constituency to ensure victory for its candidate.

"We are here to tell our people that development comes through cooperation with the government. Let us walk together with President Ruto for the progress of Malava and Western Kenya," said Khamala











