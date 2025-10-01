×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court upholds council chair's appointment, setting precedent on honorary doctorates in academia

By Mary Imenza | Oct. 1, 2025
Petitions were filed by  Eugine Antipah Wamalwa and Johnson Simiyu Litiema.

In a landmark judgment that is set to redefine the qualifications for leadership in Kenya's higher education sector, the Labour Court in Kakamega has dismissed two petitions challenging the legality of top officials at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

The ruling, delivered by Justice David Nderitu, effectively affirms that an honorary doctorate can be considered a valid qualification for the prestigious appointment as the Chairperson of a University Council, a precedent likely to spark debate on academic standards and experiential merit.

The consolidated petitions, E011 and E024, were filed by two individuals, Eugine Antipah Wamalwa and Johnson Simiyu Litiema, acting in person.

They sought to oust MMUST’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Solomon Igosangwa Shibairo, and the University Council Chairperson, Dr Pamela Sitienei, arguing their appointments were invalid.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The case against Prof. Shibairo was primarily based on the claim that his appointment was never gazetted, an allegation the court found baseless, noting there is no legal requirement for such a publication.

However, the core of the legal battle, and the element with the most far-reaching implications, revolved around Dr. Sitienei’s qualifications. The petitioner, Mr Litiema, argued that Dr Sitienei, aged 42, only holds an earned undergraduate degree in Journalism and an honorary doctorate in divinity from My Life Bible College in Maryland, USA. He contended that this contravened Section 7(1)(a) of the Universities Act, which requires a Council Chairperson to hold a doctorate. Mr Litiema insisted the law implicitly meant an “earned” PhD, the product of years of rigorous academic research, not an honorary award bestowed for other achievements.

In a decisive interpretation of the law, Justice Nderitu found no merit in this distinction. The court held that the Universities Act does not differentiate between an “earned” and an “honorary” doctorate.

“The relevant law does not distinguish between the so-called ‘earned’ doctorate and an honorary one. There is no evidence by the petitioner that the university where the appointee was awarded the doctoral degree is not recognised in Kenya. There is also no provision in the law to the effect that the referenced doctoral degree shall be ‘earned’ and not honorary,” the judgment read.

This finding establishes a legal precedent, confirming that for the purpose of appointing a University Council Chair, an honorary doctorate from a recognised institution satisfies the statutory requirement of holding a "doctorate," even if the individual's highest earned academic qualification is a bachelor's degree or even a diploma.

The judgment implicitly champions a broader definition of qualification, one that potentially prioritises leadership experience, strategic vision, and other non-academic achievements over traditional academic credentials. The respondents, through their lawyers, had successfully demonstrated that Dr Sitienei’s appointment followed a transparent and competitive process conducted by the Public Service Commission and the University Council.

By refusing to nullify the appointment, the court signalled that the statutory bodies entrusted with the recruitment had acted within their mandate and found Dr Sitienei, with her blend of a basic earned degree and an honorary doctorate, “academically and professionally qualified” for the role.

This opens the door for more individuals with distinguished careers in industry, public service, or the arts—who may have been recognised with honorary degrees but lack advanced earned degrees—to be considered for the highest governance roles in universities, institutions traditionally dominated by those with extensive scholarly publication records.

The court’s journey to this substantive ruling was paved with procedural hurdles. Petition E011 of 2024 by Mr Wamalwa was thrown out at a preliminary stage for being “incompetent, untenable, and incomplete.” The judge found the petition was undated, unsigned, and supported by an affidavit that was not properly commissioned by a lawyer, rendering it “fatally defective.”

While the court opted to overlook similar technical shortcomings in Mr Litiema’s petition in the spirit of justice for a self-represented litigant, it ultimately found his case lacked evidential substance.

Justice Nderitu did, however, chide the university for its failure to respond to Mr Litiema’s initial letter requesting information (the gazette notice for Prof. Shibairo's appointment and his appointment letter), stating that had the information been provided promptly, “probably the time and the money spent on this litigation would have been saved.” He reminded all public institutions that access to information is a constitutional imperative.

In the end, with both petitions dismissed and no order as to costs due to their public interest nature, the status quo at MMUST remains.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Leadership Qualifications Higher Education Learning Masinde Muliro University Leadership
.

Latest Stories

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved