Crumbling health system in Vihiga exposed in two reports

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi (right) receiving a health report from TISA Head of Programs, Alexander Riithi at Gisambai on September 30, 2025. [Brian Kisanji]

The state of Vihiga County’s health sector has once again been laid bare, with two new reports painting a grim picture of a struggling system marked by drug stock-outs, staff shortages, and stalled infrastructure.

This was revealed in the Community Score Card (CSC) Report on Health, released by The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA) in partnership with local Social Accountability Champions.

The report revealed that patients across Vihiga’s sub-county hospitals routinely face long waiting hours, frequent drug shortages, and inadequate emergency services.

It further flagged weak grievance-handling systems and poor inclusion of persons with disabilities—concerns that continue to erode public trust in the health system.

Similarly, a report on the Citizen Shadow Audit of the Vihiga Hospital Plaza—launched a decade ago—found that the multi-million-shilling facility remains incomplete and unusable.

Despite over Sh243 million already spent, construction is only 40–50 percent complete, with no equipment installed or handover conducted.

The report states that citizens described the structure as a “ghost hospital,” standing idle while patients continue to crowd into outdated wards or travel to Kakamega and Kisumu for specialized treatment.

TISA Head of Programs, Alexander Riithi, noted that while the findings were damning, they also underscored the need for collaboration between all stakeholders to uplift public health in the county.

“These reports are here to reinforce collaboration while pushing for transparency and citizen-centered service delivery,” Riithi said.

However, the reports also commended notable progress in several areas of the health sector.

The Community Score Card (CSC) Report noted that between 2017 and 2022, Vihiga expanded its health infrastructure from 54 to 75 facilities, reducing the average distance to the nearest hospital to 2.3 kilometres —well below the World Health Organization’s recommended 5 km.

Recent investments include a 90-bed ward at Emuhaya, a twin theatre block at Hamisi, and the establishment of psychiatric, eye, and oncology units at the Vihiga Referral Hospital.

“The CSC process commended health workers’ professionalism and strong HIV care services, which were rated positively by both citizens and providers. Communities also recognized visible improvements in hospital cleanliness,” Riithi said.

Even so, Riithi warned that unless accountability improves and stalled projects like the Hospital Plaza are completed, the county’s health sector risks falling further into crisis.

TISA Vihiga County Coordinator, Shilla Maloba, echoed the call for stronger citizen involvement, noting that public participation must go beyond consultation to include real feedback loops.

Since 2021, TISA, with support from Uraia Trust and the Royal Danish Embassy, has been working in Vihiga to promote citizen empowerment, participatory governance, and accountability.

The CSC process, carried out in Sabatia, Hamisi, Emusire, Luanda, and Lyanaginga hospitals, created a structured platform for citizens, health providers, and county officials to jointly assess service quality, identify challenges, and develop solutions.

The reports were officially handed over to the County Government.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo received the findings alongside Senator Godfrey Osotsi, both of whom pledged that the recommendations would be acted upon.

Ottichilo noted that 38.8 percent of the county’s workforce is dedicated to the health sector, a reflection of the government’s commitment to improving services.

He assured residents that his administration would ensure the long-delayed Hospital Plaza is completed by mid-2026.

Governor Ottichilo praised TISA’s role in promoting accountability, urging closer collaboration with the Directorate of Public Participation to strengthen feedback mechanisms.

“Health is a key sector in Vihiga, and such initiatives help us provide equitable and affordable care, contributing to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3,” he said.

The two reports offered recommendations including lifting the recruitment freeze on health workers, improving drug supply chains, upgrading hospital infrastructure, and institutionalizing the CSC process in planning and strengthening oversight structures.

Meanwhile, Senator Osotsi used the occasion to push for broader reforms in Vihiga’s health sector. He called for the establishment of Level Four hospitals in each of the county’s six sub-counties, reforms to the Facility Improvement Fund (FIF), and a full audit at Vihiga County Referral Hospital.

“Health is the hottest topic in Vihiga today. We want a Level Four hospital in every sub-county, well-equipped and functional,” Osotsi said.

He warned that mismanagement of FIF funds, expired drugs, and supply chain failures must be urgently addressed.