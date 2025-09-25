Siaya targets diaspora investors in first-ever International Trade and Investment Conference

Ms Grace Agola, County Executive Committee Member for Trade, Siaya County Governor James Orengo, Enterprise, Cooperatives, and Industrialization, MCA Siaya Township Obiero Otare and County Secretary Joseph Ogutu among other County officials. [Courtesy]

Siaya County will in October host its first International Trade and Investment Conference, with leaders urging Kenyans in the diaspora to channel resources back home as part of efforts to transform the region into a thriving economic hub.

The three-day forum, slated for October 15–17, will be opened by the President of Kenya on October 16 and closed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga on October 17.

Organisers say preparations are well underway, supported by the national government, private sector, and development partners.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Siaya governor James Orengo, Raila Odinga underscored the need for Kenyans living and working in cities and abroad to reinvest their earnings in their home counties.

He described diaspora investment as a key pillar in breaking what he termed the vicious cycle of poverty.

“We are poor because we cannot save, and because we cannot save, we cannot invest. That cycle must be broken. Our people in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, and those abroad must also be encouraged to bring their resources back home,” Odinga said.

He noted that such contributions could boost local enterprises, create jobs, and accelerate development in rural counties.

County leaders highlighted vast opportunities available for investment, ranging from agriculture in the Yala Swamp to fishing in Lake Victoria, potential port facilities for cross-border trade with Uganda and Tanzania, and mineral resources.

Odinga also revealed that Siaya has been identified as a possible site for a 10,000-megawatt nuclear power plant, citing the county’s abundant water resources as critical for cooling reactors. He said the project, if realized, could turn Siaya into a major industrial hub powered by sustainable energy.

“With such potential, Siaya is ripe for transformative investments. Diaspora remittances, when directed into productive ventures, can make this vision a reality,”he said.

Governor James Orengo’s administration is banking on the October forum to position Siaya as an attractive investment destination. County officials said the conference would provide a platform for linking diaspora investors, local entrepreneurs, and financial institutions with concrete opportunities.

“This is not just another meeting,it is a fully-fledged investment conference that we hope will channel resources into key sectors of our economy. We welcome Kenyans everywhere, especially our diaspora community, to take part in building the Siaya of the future,” Orengo noted.

Siaya joins other counties such as Mombasa, Kakamega, and Homa Bay that have hosted similar investment forums.

However, leaders believe the focus on diaspora participation will make the Siaya conference distinctive, potentially setting a precedent for how counties can tap into remittances to fuel growth.

“Counties only grow by attracting investment, and the diaspora has a central role to play. This is a healthy development that must be encouraged,” Odinga said, commending Siaya’s leadership for taking the initiative.

Delegates from across Kenya and abroad are expected to attend the event, which aims to showcase investment opportunities, encourage resource mobilization from diaspora communities, and chart a path toward sustainable economic growth.