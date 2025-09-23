MCAs warned against blackmailing governors

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Council of Governors leadership after a meeting in Nairobi, on December 13, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a stern warning to Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), cautioning them against blackmailing governors and demanding control over county tenders.

Speaking in Kakamega during the opening of the Corruption Prevention Forum for County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers of Kakamega County, EACC Western Regional Director Eric Ngumbi revealed an emerging pattern of corruption. He claimed that MCAs are increasingly demanding tenders for development projects in their wards, as well as the employment of their relatives.

“When demands by ward representatives are not met, the MCAs resort to blackmail and threaten County Executive officials with impeachment or other punitive measures. We are currently investigating several County Assemblies in the Western region, and arrests will soon follow,” said Ngumbi.

Ngumbi further noted that such behaviour threatens the accountability of the Executive and undermines the constitutional oversight role of County Assemblies.

“These practices compromise the ability of MCAs to effectively discharge their oversight responsibilities over the use of public funds, thereby exacerbating corruption at the county level,” he said.

The Regional Director also warned that MCAs conducting business with county governments risk running afoul of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, which was signed into law by President William Ruto last month.

“MCAs and county officials found culpable of engaging in such misconduct will be denied or barred from receiving clearance to run for elective office or assume public positions, in accordance with the new law,” Ngumbi stated.

He added: “In some instances, MCAs demand the transfer of Executive officials who fail to ‘cooperate’ with them. This has significantly undermined the ability of County Assemblies to exercise their oversight function, further fuelling corruption in the counties.”

The Commission disclosed that it is investigating six MCAs implicated in multiple cases of conflict of interest, involving the award of tenders worth Sh144.20 million to 40 proxy companies.

“We are pursuing cases where ward representatives are suspected of siphoning public funds through companies registered under the names of family members and close associates,” Ngumbi said.

He also revealed that the Commission is investigating eight senior county officials for engaging in conflict of interest through fraudulent tenders valued at Sh1.4 billion, awarded to 38 proxy companies linked to them.

Ngumbi revealed that some counties have been avoiding payment transactions approved by the Controller of Budget, instead diverting the funds for embezzlement through fictitious payments for services not rendered.

Ngumbi also highlighted growing concerns over the failure by some counties to remit statutory deductions from employees’ salaries to the relevant agencies. He cited the abuse of bulk imprests, which are withdrawn in cash by individuals using forged documentation, often for the benefit of senior officials.