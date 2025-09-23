×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

MCAs warned against blackmailing governors

By Benard Lusigi | Sep. 23, 2025

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Council of Governors leadership after a meeting in Nairobi, on December 13, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has issued a stern warning to Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), cautioning them against blackmailing governors and demanding control over county tenders.

Speaking in Kakamega during the opening of the Corruption Prevention Forum for County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers of Kakamega County, EACC Western Regional Director Eric Ngumbi revealed an emerging pattern of corruption. He claimed that MCAs are increasingly demanding tenders for development projects in their wards, as well as the employment of their relatives.

“When demands by ward representatives are not met, the MCAs resort to blackmail and threaten County Executive officials with impeachment or other punitive measures. We are currently investigating several County Assemblies in the Western region, and arrests will soon follow,” said Ngumbi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ngumbi further noted that such behaviour threatens the accountability of the Executive and undermines the constitutional oversight role of County Assemblies.

“These practices compromise the ability of MCAs to effectively discharge their oversight responsibilities over the use of public funds, thereby exacerbating corruption at the county level,” he said.

The Regional Director also warned that MCAs conducting business with county governments risk running afoul of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, which was signed into law by President William Ruto last month.

“MCAs and county officials found culpable of engaging in such misconduct will be denied or barred from receiving clearance to run for elective office or assume public positions, in accordance with the new law,” Ngumbi stated.

He added: “In some instances, MCAs demand the transfer of Executive officials who fail to ‘cooperate’ with them. This has significantly undermined the ability of County Assemblies to exercise their oversight function, further fuelling corruption in the counties.”

The Commission disclosed that it is investigating six MCAs implicated in multiple cases of conflict of interest, involving the award of tenders worth Sh144.20 million to 40 proxy companies.

“We are pursuing cases where ward representatives are suspected of siphoning public funds through companies registered under the names of family members and close associates,” Ngumbi said.

He also revealed that the Commission is investigating eight senior county officials for engaging in conflict of interest through fraudulent tenders valued at Sh1.4 billion, awarded to 38 proxy companies linked to them.

Ngumbi revealed that some counties have been avoiding payment transactions approved by the Controller of Budget, instead diverting the funds for embezzlement through fictitious payments for services not rendered.

Ngumbi also highlighted growing concerns over the failure by some counties to remit statutory deductions from employees’ salaries to the relevant agencies. He cited the abuse of bulk imprests, which are withdrawn in cash by individuals using forged documentation, often for the benefit of senior officials. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EACC Members of County Assemblies EACC's Eric Ngumbi Governors
.

Latest Stories

Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
3 mins ago
Man charged with shining laser pointer at Trump helicopter
World
By AFP
15 mins ago
Residents' decade-long thirst ends as Kangu Kangu water project finally flows
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
By Patrick Vidija 4 hrs ago
Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
By David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved