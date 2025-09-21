Malava residents accuse Mudavadi of betraying Malulu's son in UDA nominations

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has come under sharp criticism after Malava parliamentary aspirant Ryan Injendi, son of the late MP Malulu Injendi, elders, and locals accused him of betrayal and interference in the UDA primaries.

Ryan, who conceded defeat in the hotly contested nominations, claimed Mudavadi rigged him out in favour of his preferred candidate, David Ndakwa, the current West Kabras MCA and Kakamega County Assembly Minority Leader.

Ndakwa clinched the UDA ticket with 8,756 votes, defeating Ryan (6,262), Leonard Shimaka (3,582), and Simon Kangwana (2,341) out of 20,941 total votes cast.

Speaking at his late father’s home in Malava on Sunday, Ryan accused Mudavadi of sending allies from Nairobi to bribe voters, saying the move was a betrayal of both him and his late father.

“I accept the results, but not in good faith. Mudavadi and his office decided to do me dirty because I am young. He is against the leadership of young people. What he has done, we shall live to remember,” Ryan said.

Ryan recalled how his late father had stood firmly with Mudavadi during his 2021 “earthquake” political moment when other allies deserted him, only to be betrayed later.

“Mudavadi betrayed my father in 2013 by shortchanging him with a UDF certificate before he moved to MDG and won. My father died while still supporting him. Today, Mudavadi has betrayed me the same way. What have the people of Malava done wrong?” Ryan posed.

Despite his grievances, Ryan pledged loyalty to President William Ruto, crediting him for mentorship and insisting neither the President nor his aide Farouk Kibet interfered with the nominations.

“I will stand with Ruto because I still hold his advice in me. It’s because of him that I have respect for him. We saw what happened, but we are not in pain—it’s not the first time Mudavadi has meddled with Malava politics,” Ryan said.

Ryan also wished Ndakwa well, urging him not to let down the people of Malava.

Meanwhile, Malava elders, locals, and members of the Abasonje clan vowed to cut ties with Mudavadi, accusing him of frustrating the Injendi family and betraying the constituency.

Peter Masai, Secretary General of the Abasonje clan, said they would continue supporting President Ruto’s government but would not heed Mudavadi’s calls for Luhya unity.

“We will not join Mudavadi’s elusive call for Luhya unity. It is clear he cannot lead the Western region,” Masai said.

Locals accused Mudavadi of colluding with MCAs to spoil Ryan’s chances, warning that the implicated leaders risked rejection in future elections.

Ruth Mmbone, a resident, said:“Ryan had just won, but we were shocked by what Mudavadi did to an orphan. Malulu stood with him, but now he has betrayed his family.”

Ndakwa, while lauding UDA for what he termed a “free and fair” contest, extended an olive branch to his rivals, urging unity to secure victory in the November 27 by-election.

“We had a friendly fire, not enmity. I urge all UDA members to unite so we can deliver the Malava seat to the ruling party,” Ndakwa said while campaigning in Shamoni.

The UDA faces fresh threats of division after the nominations, with efforts by President Ruto and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli to build consensus around one candidate before the primaries having failed.

Ndakwa will now face off against Seth Panyako (DAP-K), lawyer Edgar Busiega (DCP), businessman Wilberforce Tuvei (Kenya Moja Movement Party), and Joab Manyasi (DNA) in the by-election to succeed the late Malulu Injendi.