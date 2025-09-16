×
The Standard

DCI officer's firearm discharges at Bungoma court, injures five

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 16, 2025
A police vehicle is often evidently camouflaged with the police service color flag but the irony is when they conceal the number ridiculing the phrase “Utumishi kwa Wote”. The Police vehicle was spotted in Kitengela on July 30, 2024.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Five people sustained injuries on Tuesday after a Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer’s firearm discharged inside the Bungoma Law Courts, the Judiciary has confirmed.

Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo said the incident occurred at 10:50am during a High Court session.

The firearm accidentally discharged a bullet that injured the officer, a Kenya Prisons officer, and three civilians. All five were taken to Bungoma Referral Hospital and are in stable condition.

“There were no serious injuries or fatalities. Court officials and members of the public are safe,” Ndemo said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In a separate statement, the DCI identified the officer as Police Constable Cornellious Murey.

“During the incident, PC Cornellious Murey accidentally discharged a round from his Ceska pistol. The ricochet caused minor injuries to several individuals, including a prison officer, three civilians, and the officer himself,” the DCI said.

The county security team has since visited the court, and investigators have launched an inquiry into the circumstances of the shooting.

The incident adds to growing concerns over security in courtrooms and the handling of firearms by law enforcement officers.

In June 2024,  Magistrate Monica Kivuti was fatally shot at Makadara Law Courts after revoking the bond of an accused person related to a police officer.

The attack drew widespread condemnation and prompted Chief Justice Martha Koome to ban firearms in courtrooms except for accredited security personnel.

.

.

.

The Standard
