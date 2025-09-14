×
Mumias East learners suffer as classroom renovation stalls

By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza | Sep. 14, 2025

Learners at Mung’anga Primary School,Shitoto comprehensive school,Emakhwale primary school  and Musango primary in Mumias East Constituency, Kakamega County, are grappling with severe congestion after a stalled Constituency Development Fund (CDF) renovation project left several classrooms roofless and abandoned.

The renovation works, initiated in March under the leadership of area MP Peter Salasya, saw dilapidated iron sheets removed from classrooms earmarked for improvement. 

But six months later, contractors are yet to complete the project, forcing pupils to squeeze into a handful of available rooms.

Currently, between 90 to 100 learners are crowded into single classrooms, with parents warning that the poor learning conditions threaten children’s health, safety, and academic performance.

“The school was stripped of its roofs in March, and up to now, nothing has been done. Our children are suffering because of congestion,” said Ndakwa Abuyabwa, a concerned resident.

He added: “If there were no proper plans, the roofs should never have been removed. Now, every time it rains, the floors get damaged, creating more risks and expenses.”

Parents also raised fears over other schools in the constituency where iron sheets were poorly fixed, saying heavy rains could easily carry them away.

The school principal declined to comment officially but admitted that the situation had disrupted learning.

 Teachers confirmed they had attempted to seek intervention from the MP’s office, but no progress had been made.

In response, MP Peter Salasya dismissed claims of neglect, insisting the matter was being politicised.

 He assured parents that engineers would be on site early next week to resume the stalled works.

“This issue has been exaggerated. It’s about politics. I have already instructed the engineers, and they will be on site by Monday or Tuesday. Within two weeks the matter will be resolved,” Salasya said.

He further urged parents not to panic, promising that the works would be completed without further delay.

 “There is no need to go to the media to bring me down. Just tell the parents that their MP is already working on the matter,” he added.

.

.

.

