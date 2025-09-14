Oparanya warns ODM against divisive politics amid leadership row in Kakamega

Cs Oparanya in panpaper,Lugari during the homecoming of Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera on Saturday. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Former Kakamega Governor and current Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, has cautioned ODM leaders against divisive internal politics that he says threaten to weaken the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday during the homecoming ceremony of Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, Oparanya reaffirmed his loyalty to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and criticised the ongoing wrangles over party leadership in Kakamega County.

“I only left ODM leadership because I wanted to rest a little bit, but I am still an ODM member. According to the law, you cannot be a CS and an ODM official; that is why I stepped aside,” Oparanya said.

The CS took issue with the recent controversial election of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa as ODM County Chairman, which has led to parallel claims by MP Nabwera, sparking division within the county's party structure.

“ODM has existed since 2005. I know the procedures of our elections. I have never seen us meet to elect one person the way it was done here. What happened in Kakamega was uncalled for—it has never happened elsewhere in the country,” he added.

Oparanya emphasised that party leadership has historically been decided through consensus, not hurried or contested meetings, citing past elections such as those held at Kasarani Stadium.

He praised MPs from the county for rallying behind Nabwera and called for continued unity among them as the party gears up for 2027.

“All MPs are here, and I urge them to remain united like this. I even informed Raila Odinga that I would attend because Nabii came to my office and invited me. I love Kakamega, and I said I must attend,” he said, dismissing claims that he was interfering in county affairs.

“Is there any day I have said don’t work with Governor Barasa? If he doesn’t know how to stay with you, that is his own problem. You cannot be a leader and start competing with your own voters,” Oparanya remarked.

The leadership dispute has divided local leaders, with several Kakamega MPs throwing their support behind Nabii Nabwera as the legitimate ODM County Chairperson.

Lugari MP Nabwera accused Governor Barasa of political intimidation and targeting county employees who supported rival factions during the ODM elections.

“This is cheap politics. How can you fire people simply because they didn’t support you? ODM is about democracy and fairness,” Nabwera said.

Lurambi MP Bishop Titus Khamala insisted that the disagreements amount to "sibling rivalry" and urged the party to resolve them internally.

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka backed Nabwera, saying his election was legitimate and conducted by grassroots leaders and party delegates.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe called for calm and focus, saying the party should prioritise strengthening its grassroots networks over infighting.

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali echoed similar sentiments, stressing that ODM belongs to the people, not individuals.

“The party belongs to the people, not individuals. Nabii is our duly elected chairman and we should respect that,” said Shinali.

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda also defended Oparanya, urging the party's national leadership to recognise his contribution to ODM.

“If you disrespect Oparanya, you are disrespecting all of us from Kakamega. He has carried this party for years, and we will stand with him,” she stated.

The deepening rift in Kakamega ODM comes at a critical time as the party lays the groundwork for the 2027 polls. Leaders at the event urged reconciliation and consensus-building to avoid weakening the party’s stronghold in Western Kenya.