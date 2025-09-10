New 3D printing machine brings hope to amputees in Bungoma

A hip surgeon explaining the 3D prosthesis process. [File, Standard]

The launch of the 3D printing prosthetics programme in Bungoma has brought a fresh wave of hope for the people who have lost their limbs.

The programme is an initiative through the partnership between the Joseph Waswa Foundation (JWF), German engineering firm Enevra, and the county government.

It promises to make high-quality artificial limbs more affordable and accessible to amputees who have long been left behind by costly imports and limited supply.

Orthopaedic consultant Dr Alex Juma, one of the lead partners in the project, said the technology addresses long-standing challenges faced by amputees in Kenya.

“A prosthetic must fit well for someone to use it comfortably. Poorly fitting devices often end up abandoned, but with 3D printing, we can achieve a higher level of precision and customisation. The result is a limb that is lighter, stronger, and tailored to each individual’s needs,” he explained.

Dr Juma added that Kenya faces a rising demand for prosthetic services due to the many causes of limb loss.

Road accidents continue to leave survivors with amputations, while lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and vascular conditions are increasingly leading to limb removal.

In hospitals, cancers like bone cancer often necessitate amputations, and in rural areas, untreated infections can spiral into life-threatening conditions requiring surgery.

"Despite the need, prosthetic services in the country remain limited and expensive, leaving most patients without access," Dr Juma said.

Traditionally, prosthetic limbs in Kenya have been imported from countries such as South Africa, India, and Europe.

They cost between Sh100,000 and Sh300,000, far beyond the reach of ordinary families.

The new 3D printing programme uses scanning technology and computer software to design custom-made limbs; prosthetics can now be produced within days instead of months.

The locally produced devices are not only faster to access but also cost a fraction of imported alternatives.

Speaking at the launch, Bungoma County’s Director of Social Development, Eliud Ondari, hailed the project as a model of collaboration.

“This programme shows the power of partnerships in filling critical gaps in disability support. It is an investment in dignity, independence, and inclusion,” he said.

For the Joseph Waswa Foundation, the initiative is a continuation of years of work through its rehabilitation hub in Webuye.

Foundation Programmes Director Isaac Wanjekeche said the new facility would expand its reach across Western Kenya and beyond.

“This is not just about prosthetics. It is about restoring dignity and giving back independence. By producing limbs locally, we are making sure people who have long been left behind can finally access support,” he said.

The launch also included a five-day intensive training for orthopaedic technicians drawn from government hospitals and rehabilitation centres. They were trained on scanning techniques, 3D printing technology, and limb assembly.

By empowering local practitioners, the Foundation hopes to ensure the programme remains sustainable and benefits thousands of patients well into the future.