So close yet so far as Kenyans fail to break North African dominance

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KCB Bank setter Esther Mutinda (left) in action against Kenya Pipeline during their African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship semi-final match in Cairo, Egypt. [KCB Bank Media]

The 2026 Women’s African Volleyball Club Championship ended in an anticlimax as KCB Bank lost the final duel to their hosts, Al Ahly, to take silver.

This crushed the dreams of a hopeful nation that was yearning to see the continental gong return to Kenya and the East African region.

With the bankers in the final for the first time since winning the 2022 title, Kenyans were hoping that they would finally get it right and snatch the trophy from the North Africans.

However, not ready to surrender the crown on home soil, the Pharaohs, buoyed by a wild and hungrier partisan crowd, fought on to recapture the title they had last won in 2019 and secure a record 11th trophy. Their 3-1 win ensured that they assumed the reins from their compatriots Zamalek Sporting Club, who had dethroned KCB in 2023 and successfully defended the title in 2024 and 2025.

Under the tactical guidance of former Malkia Striker head coach Japheth Munala, the bankers had a dream start. The reception was flawless, blocks spot on and middle blockers were seemingly impenetrable, which would see them take the first set, 25-22.

Nonetheless, Al Ahly discovered their rhythm to take full control of their home court. They exploited the bankers' sudden dip in service reception to easily take the second set 25-15.

Allowing the Pharaohs back in the game was KCB’s major undoing as they dominated the net with a solid backcourt defence that left the Kenyans who seemed strong in the first set with no strategy to counter their relentless attacks. Al Ahly then won the subsequent sets 25-20 and 25-16 to avenge their 2022 final defeat.

Five-time African champions Kenya Pipeline settled for bronze for a third year in a row after beating Tunisia’s CF de Carthage 3-1 (25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-21) in the third-place play-offs. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, who were making their first appearance, finished sixth.

Kenyans dominated the dream team and individual awards list, with KCB trio of Terry Tata Juliana Namutira and Sharon Cherono taking the best opposite, outside hitter and middle blocker accolades. Pipeline's Marian Sokoyo was voted best middle blocker alongside Cherono, hence making it to the dream team.

Al Ahly’s Hazem Tamer Zeina was the tournament’s most valuable player, with her compatriots Emam Dana and Essa Nada emerging as the best setter and libero, respectively. Carthage’s outside hitter Jihen Mohamed was also named in the dream team.

Notably, there were impressive performances from players who had not been named in the initial Malkia Strikers squad for the 2026 Women’s African Nations Volleyball Championship.

It remains to be seen if Malkia Strikers head coach Geoffrey Omondi, who had named a provisional squad of 24, will widen his net and include more, especially those who were outstanding in Cairo.

This could create a competitive edge for slots in the final team that will ensure that Kenya fields a strong team. The championship will also serve as a qualifier to the 2027 FIVB World Championship and pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics hence the need to have the best represent the country.