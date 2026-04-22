GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event

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GSU players celebrate after scoring a point against Prisons Nairobi during their KVF National League match at Nyayo Gymnasium. [KVF Media]

National League champions the General Service Unit (GSU) will lead Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank at this year’s Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship that begin tomorrow at the BK Arena and Petit Stade in Kigali, Rwanda.

The three Kenyan sides will be among 30 top teams from across the continent that will be battling for glory.

GSU, KPA and Equity have their work cut out as they look to improve on Kenya’s 2025 performance. GSU, KPA and former league champions Kenya Prisons had a dull show in Misurata, Libya last year, failing to make it past the round of 16.

GSU was the country’s best-ranked side after finishing 10th, the dockers settled for 11th place while the warders finished 18th in the 23-club competition.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said that they aim to perform better than they did in Libya.

“The Club Championship standards are very high because most of our opponents have professional players. However, we are determined to give our best, improve and be among the top teams,” Tarus said.

He added that Kenya’s men teams struggle internationally because the league is at a lower level in other countries. “The other countries have professionalised their leagues but we are not yet there. Even so, competing against top clubs is the only way because we will learn from them and maybe in future, we will also have professionals playing in our league which will in turn enhance our standards.”

Tarus, who was appointed the men’s national team head coach, will also be out to kill two birds with one stone by helping his side excel and also monitoring the progress of Wafalme Stars players.

“This is a great chance for me because I not only get to lead my team but also monitor national team players in an international competitive setting. With most of the key players in the provisional squad here (Rwanda) I will be able to get a picture of where we are, the areas we need to work on and how to generally enhance our performance.”

League silver medalists KPA will be looking to build on last year’s 11th finish and break into the medal bracket. The Dockers have remained consistent in the league and are currently second on the standings.

Equity Bank, who were not in Libya last year will be out to prove that they are no pushovers. The bankers booked their continental ticket after beating Kenya Prisons in the league third-place play-offs to win bronze.

The Kenyans will be up against the competition’s best sides, among them defending champions Al- Swehly Volleyball Club from Libya, runners up Esperance Tunis from Tunisia and bronze medalists Al Ahly Sporting Club from Egypt. They will compete in eight groups with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the knockouts.