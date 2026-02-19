Newbies Chema face Kenya Prisons test as KAPU clash with KDF

Audio By Vocalize

Lester Mudibo (left) and Lewis Ogutu of Chema Volleyball Club celebrate victory against Administration Police during their 2025/26 Kenya Volleyball Federation Men's League match at Kasarani Indoor Arena on November 08, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Debutants Chema Volleyball Club will today clash with top guns Kenya Prisons when the second leg of the 2025-2026 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) league season serves off at Kasarani Indoor Arena on Thursday.

Chema will be out to prove their mettle against the warders who are keen to recapture the title they lost to the General Service Unit (GSU) last season. They will be looking to extend their good run having made a memorable debut in the top tier by winning all their first leg matches.

However, they face a daunting task going against a Kenya Prisons side that also had a good first leg outing bagging maximum points from four encounters.

The warders top the table with 12 points from four matches while Chema are third with nine points. A thrilling encounter is expected as both sides see to maintain their unbeaten run.

In the first match of the day, Kenya Army who did not feature in the first leg will launch their campaign against the National Youth Service (NYS). NYS who face defending champions GSU on Friday will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing start that saw them lose all their three matches.

Prisons Rift Valley failed to secure a single point from their first leg in four encounters and will chase their first win against Trailblazers Volleyball Club.

Trailblazers on the other hand will be seeking to register their second win having won one and lost two in the first leg. They will be banking on their Malawian import Griffin Lwazi to anchor them to victory. Trailblazers signed the outside hitter from Wolves Volleyball Club.

Second on the table Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will take on Prisons Nairobi in hunt of their fourth win. The dockers have 10 points from four matches and a good run in the second leg will consolidate their spot in the top two.

Rookies Eldoret Water and Sewerage Company (Eldowas) will take on Equity Bank whereas an epic clash is expected between the Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). KAPU are also unbeaten while KDF has lost one match.