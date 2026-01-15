Kenya Cup serves off today as KDF seek to shoot down Blazers

KCB's Esther Mutinda (21) and Belinda Barasa playing against Gladys Ekuru (14) and Daisy Leting of Kenya Pipeline during the 1st Edition of the Kenya Cup tournament at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Indoor Arena. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will clash with Trailblazers in the opening Group B match of the second edition of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Kenya Cup at the Nyayo Gymnasium.

The top of the bill clash is one of the five matches lined up on day one of the first leg which will run from today to Sunday at the same venue.

The soldiers who came close to grabbing the first edition trophy but fell short in the final will be looking to start the year on a high and maintain the momentum throughout the season.

KDF settled for silver in the inaugural edition after squandering a commanding two sets lead and allowing the General Service Unit (GSU) to rally from behind and carry the day.

They go into today’s duel on the back of a good record against Trailblazers who they have dominated in previous encounters. Trailblazers on the other hand will also be hoping for victory in their first tie of the year.

In another Group B encounter, in form Chema Volleyball Club will take on Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (Eldowas).

Having had a remarkable debut in the Men’s National League, the two sides had a remarkable debut in the top tier and will be looking to back it up with an impressive show in the Kenya Cup.

Chema who bagged maximum points from the first leg of the 2025-2026 season are keen to maintain their good run and secure a place in the Kenya Cup final.

In Group A, Prisons Nairobi will play lower tier side Beast Volleyball Club in the men’s opening tie in a pool that also has defending champions GSU. The paramilitary side will begin their title defence tomorrow against Prisons Nairobi.

Former league champions Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank will tomorrow play the National Youth Service (NYS) and Kenya Navy.

In the women’s title hunt, champions KCB Bank will entertain rookies A-Plus Volleyball Club in the first match of the day. The bankers are expected to have it easy in Group A with only the Directorate of Criminal Investigations posing a serious challenge to them. The Sleuths who finished fourth in the last edition will play Prisons Nairobi.

Women’s league champions Kenya Pipeline and rivals Kenya Prisons will not be in action today but will begin their quests on day two. Pipeline who are looking to upgrade their Kenya Cup silver to gold will take on Postbank.

The Oilers will use the matches to gauge themselves as they prepare to recapture the CAVB Zone Five title they lost to Rwanda’s APR in Kampala, Uganda last year. Kenya Prisons who will also feature in the regional tournament will take on KDF women.