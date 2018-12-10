10-things-rural-people-should-expect-during-this-december-festivities

SUMMARY In December, the characteristically dull upcountry villages are usually brought to life by the new faces from “diaspora” These urbanites are known to excite the villagers with their new way of dressing, Swahili speaking kids, new types of diet and their little knowledge of the environment

In December, the characteristically dull upcountry villages are usually brought to life by the new faces from “diaspora”. These urbanites are known to excite the villagers with their new way of dressing, Swahili speaking kids, new types of diet and their little knowledge of the environment. Their behavior and actions may make one think the two types of people are living in different worlds from each other. Below are ten things the rural folk should expect from their urban counterparts during this December influx of people to their villages.

1. Swahili speaking kids ​

The villagers at upcountry will have to learn to live with children roaming around while speaking in Swahili. These children do not any other language apart from Swahili and English. The blame should be directed to their parents who did not have time to teach them their mother tongue. The shoshos and gukas will have hard time communicating with these towns kids.

2. People Walking half naked

The way people in the cities and towns dress is quite different from what their rural counterparts wear. The urbanite ladies are mostly known to wear mini-skirts and tumbocuts which leaves a good junk of their bodies exposed. Accordingly, the rural folk will be murmuring and whispering about these “peculiar” dressing codes. You will be hearing people speaking in low tones about how the world has come to an end. Interestingly, the urban people will be wondering how the locals have chosen to stagnate in the colonial age.

3. Influx of private cars

The urbanites are people who are usually after impressing their upcountry fellows with new things. Accordingly, there will be influx of private cars at upcountry villages. Local children with tattered clothes will be running helter skelter to see them as if it is a mongoose from mars. What these villagers don’t know is that a majority of these cars are hired and they will disappear after one or two days.

4. People carrying their own food

Upcountry fellows should be ready to host relatives who will be carrying their own food. You should not expect these guys to eat ugali ya kusiagwa since they are not used to it. Try giving an urban child ugali ya kusiagua and he will throw it like it is medicine. These people cannot withstand uji na viazi tamu and hence; they will be carrying powdered milk.

5. Kids asking peculiar questions

Village folks, brave for days when the children of your relatives who had been stuck in town to ask perculiar questions such as “how is this dog different than that one in Nairobi” when the kid is actually referring to a goat. The kid will go on to ask embarrassing questions such as why you are not wearing shoes or why you are always dirty.

6. Changing Clothes every now and then

Town’s people will be changing clothes every now and then since they do not want to be dirty. As much as the possibility of getting dirty is high, they will try to maintain their status quo as much as possible. So don’t get surprised when your relative who came home for December celebrations changes clothes for more than three times a day.

7. Always warming water

The urban guys will always insist warming water before bathing. This is because they are used to taking hot shower or chemsharing their water using gas cooker back at the city. They cannot withstand cold water as “it will make them sick”. The villagers will be wondering why yet they have been bathing with cold water

8. Bathing only at night

There is no way these towns people can bathe in rivers or in makeshift bathrooms like their village counterparts. They are not used to these. This is why will always insist on bathing at night only so that nobody sees them.

9. Avoiding old people

Townspeople will be avoiding old gukas and shoshos like plague. This is because they are not used to such people back in the towns. Besides, they don’t want to be asked money from these old people as it is their behavior

10. Sleeping Late

Town’s people are used to be sleeping latest midnight. While their village counterparts will be asleep by 7 and latest 8, these urbanites will be biting stories, watching movies from that laptop or TV until midnight.

