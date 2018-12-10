PHOTOS: Five dead and more than 10 injured at Kapiti (Mombasa-Nairobi highway)

SUMMARY
Five dead, more than 10 injured in a road accident at Kapiti
This happened after a matatu crashed in a trailer
An accident at Kapiti on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Monday morning 10 December has left five dead and more than 10 injured.
This happened after a head-on collision between a 14-seater matatu and a lorry.
More to follow...
