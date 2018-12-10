+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Five dead and more than 10 injured at Kapiti (Mombasa-Nairobi highway)
By Kelley Boss | Updated Dec 10, 2018 at 11:22 EAT
photos-five-dead-and-more-than-10-injured-at-kapiti-mombasa-nairobi-highway
SUMMARY

Five dead, more than 10 injured in a road accident at Kapiti

This happened after a matatu crashed in a trailer 

An accident at Kapiti on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Monday morning 10 December has left five dead and more than 10 injured. 

This happened after a head-on collision between a 14-seater matatu and a lorry. 

More to follow...

accident
Kapiti
