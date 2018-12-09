+ Post your Story

Qatar Airways launches direct flight to Mombasa from Doha
By Kelley Boss | Updated Dec 09, 2018 at 12:55 EAT
Qatar Airways has launched direct flights to Mombasa city 

The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320, with 12 business class and 120 economy class seats

Qatar Airways has launched direct flights to Mombasa city in a move that steps up competition for domestic carriers.

The four-times weekly service between Doha and Mombasa will be Qatar Airways’ second Kenyan destination, in addition to existing flights to Nairobi. 


Mombasa County Government officials and dignitaries joined in the short but highly significant ceremony to mark the start of the direct flight.

Through his twitter account, Mombasa Trade, Tourism and Investment executive Fawz Rashid said the partnership is meant to develop marketing campaigns that will increase and sustain passenger numbers in the carrier. 


He welcomed partnerships that will expand complementary transport links and connectivity.

“We should all work closely together to expand complementary transport links and connectivity. This will make destination Mombasa and our region more attractive as both a tourist and investment destination.” He tweeted

The Tourism and Investment executive celebrated Kenya’s and specifically Mombasa’s tourism sector that has been experiencing great success.

“Currently we are receiving a total of nine charter flights every week proving the confidence that tour operators have on our destination.” He said. 


The flights will be operated with an Airbus A320, with 12 business class and 120 economy class seats, with a flight time of just over six hours.

The State-owned airline joins international carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and RwandAir, which currently fly directly into the coastal city.

Mombasa is a known global tourism destination due to its people’s rich mix of cultures that inspire an array of events.

