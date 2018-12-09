Kenya’s most watched music videos on YouTube in 2018?

SUMMARY YouTube Rewind celebrates the videos, moments and creators who represent the best of YouTube List of Most Watched Music Videos in Kenya

YouTube has launched YouTube Rewind which celebrates the videos, moments and creators who represent the best of YouTube in 2018.

Ethic’s hit single Lamba Lolo was among the most watched music videos in Kenya 2018 on YouTube. ​

List of Most Watched Music Videos in Kenya:

Kwangwaru by Harmonize featuring Diamond Platinumz emerged as Kenyans’ most watched music video. In second place was Short and Sweet by Sauti Sol featuring Nyashinski. The third trending music video was Chaguo La Moyo by Otile Brown and Sanaipei Tande. Bebi Bebi by Nyashinski came in fourth place. Lamba Lolo by Ethic Entertainment took the fifth spot. Njiwa– Willy Paul featuring Nandy Nadekezwa– Mbosso Bum Bum– Yemi Alade Starboy– Soco featuring Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Willi and Wizkid Consuming Fire– Jimmy D Psalmist

YouTube Rewind is an annual review of videos produced, created, and uploaded on YouTube.

It brings together the biggest music, trends and characters from the past twelve months featuring Kenya’s biggest YouTube stars.

