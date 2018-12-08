VIDEO: Passaris causes scene at city hospital

SUMMARY The legislator was at the hospital to release a detained patient Passaris later settled the hospital bill but questioned why the hospital had detained the patient since November 19

A video of Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris confronting a member of staff at St Mary’s Hospital has emerged.



In the video, Passaris is seen complaining after coming across an employee who is drunk at midnight in the facility. ​

The legislator was at the hospital to release a detained patient but everything went south when she was confronted by the drunk man.

“Can he go into a ward and rape a woman? Are you sure? What is he doing in the facility if he is drunk? He is an employee, he is drunk, and he is confronting me.





“You are security, and you have let him go in, a drunk man who doesn’t have control of his senses.



See Also: Teacher reports to school drunk causes KCSE paper delay

“This is a hospital with vulnerable women and patients. We know about patients being raped. What is a drunk employee doing at the hospital facility after midnight?” she asked.

Passaris later settled the hospital bill but questioned why the hospital had detained the patient since November 19.

“This should not be a profit-making business but a place where people find solace,” she remarked.

Here is the video:

Being confronted by a drunk employee at St Mary’s Hospital. https://t.co/dGB39S0ThO— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 6, 2018