News
VIDEO: Passaris causes scene at city hospital
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Dec 08, 2018 at 11:27 EAT
Esther Passaris
SUMMARY

The legislator was at the hospital to release a detained patient

Passaris later settled the hospital bill but questioned why the hospital had detained the patient since November 19

A video of Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris confronting a member of staff at St Mary’s Hospital has emerged.

In the video, Passaris is seen complaining after coming across an employee who is drunk at midnight in the facility.

The legislator was at the hospital to release a detained patient but everything went south when she was confronted by the drunk man.

See Also: Passaris’ birthday wish to ‘Uncle Moody’ quickly goes south

“Can he go into a ward and rape a woman? Are you sure? What is he doing in the facility if he is drunk? He is an employee, he is drunk, and he is confronting me.


“You are security, and you have let him go in, a drunk man who doesn’t have control of his senses.

See Also: Teacher reports to school drunk causes KCSE paper delay

“This is a hospital with vulnerable women and patients. We know about patients being raped. What is a drunk employee doing at the hospital facility after midnight?” she asked.

Passaris later settled the hospital bill but questioned why the hospital had detained the patient since November 19.

“This should not be a profit-making business but a place where people find solace,” she remarked.

See Also: SHOCKING: Why newborns at KNH are 33 times likely to die

Here is the video:

Being confronted by a drunk employee at St Mary’s Hospital. https://t.co/dGB39S0ThO— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) December 6, 2018


Esther Passaris
Hospital
Drunk
