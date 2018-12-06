a-message-to-married-men-and-single-women

SUMMARY Married men, the solutions to your marital problems are not found between the legs of single ladies Single lady, the same effort you use to attract and keep a married man you should use it to find and keep your own husband instead

1. Married men, don't give time to a single woman who admires your shine yet she mocks and disrespects the wife who is responsible for your shine and has stood with you.



2. Single ladies, don't give time to a man who disrespects his wife. If he disrespects her, he will disrespect you too.

3. Married men, the solutions to your marital problems are not found between the legs of single ladies.

4. Single ladies, don't be used by a lost husband destroying his own family or one who is too lazy to work on his marriage.

5. Married men, don't let yet another single lady have a negative view about marriage because of how you treat your wife.

6. Single ladies, don't be the reason why another woman hurts by you cheating with her husband.

7. Married men, don't let selfish lust make you stop acting like an honourable King who ought to protect and lead the marriage and family he started.

8. Single ladies, don't let loneliness make you stop acting like a Queen that you settle for less intruding another woman's blessing to share her man. You deserve the best, a love with your name alone on it.

9. Married men, the same effort you use to serenade, woo and make a single lady feel special you should use it on your wife instead.

10. Single lady, the same effort you use to attract and keep a married man you should use it to find and keep your own husband instead.

11. Married man, the single lady who is cheating with you will one day wake up and leave you to marry her real husband with your marriage collapsing.

12. Single lady, the married man who is cheating with you will one day wake up and leave you to go and work things out with his wife with you feeling heartbroken, used and damaged.

It is not worth it. It is not worth investing in temporary pleasures that leave permanent bruises.

© Dayan Masinde

