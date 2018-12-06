+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
A message to married men and single women
By Dayan Masinde | Updated Dec 06, 2018 at 11:19 EAT
a-message-to-married-men-and-single-women
A married man
SUMMARY

Married men, the solutions to your marital problems are not found between the legs of single ladies

Single lady, the same effort you use to attract and keep a married man you should use it to find and keep your own husband instead

1. Married men, don't give time to a single woman who admires your shine yet she mocks and disrespects the wife who is responsible for your shine and has stood with you.

2. Single ladies, don't give time to a man who disrespects his wife. If he disrespects her, he will disrespect you too.

See Also: Five signs that it was a mistake to makeup with your ex

3. Married men, the solutions to your marital problems are not found between the legs of single ladies.

4. Single ladies, don't be used by a lost husband destroying his own family or one who is too lazy to work on his marriage.

5. Married men, don't let yet another single lady have a negative view about marriage because of how you treat your wife.

See Also: Groom cancels wedding after learning how bride reacted to sister’s miscarriage

6. Single ladies, don't be the reason why another woman hurts by you cheating with her husband.

7. Married men, don't let selfish lust make you stop acting like an honourable King who ought to protect and lead the marriage and family he started.

8. Single ladies, don't let loneliness make you stop acting like a Queen that you settle for less intruding another woman's blessing to share her man. You deserve the best, a love with your name alone on it.

See Also: 13 things a man does that annoys his woman

9. Married men, the same effort you use to serenade, woo and make a single lady feel special you should use it on your wife instead.

10. Single lady, the same effort you use to attract and keep a married man you should use it to find and keep your own husband instead.

11. Married man, the single lady who is cheating with you will one day wake up and leave you to marry her real husband with your marriage collapsing.

12. Single lady, the married man who is cheating with you will one day wake up and leave you to go and work things out with his wife with you feeling heartbroken, used and damaged.

It is not worth it. It is not worth investing in temporary pleasures that leave permanent bruises.

© Dayan Masinde

In my new book, WOMANHOOD SERIES, I urge women to make good sexual choices and take responsibility for the man they commit to and how they commit to him.

In my other book, MANHOOD SERIES, I urge men not to think with their penis. When you think with your penis, you pursue a woman you are not serious with, become a player, use women for sex, lie and have affairs.

To purchase the MANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word MAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer
.
To purchase the WOMANHOOD SERIES written by Dayan Masinde, MPESA Ksh. 200 to 0721590954, then text the word WOMAN and your email address to the same number and the book will be sent to your email address for you to download and read on your phone or computer.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Married man
Single woman
Affair
Marriage
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
court-orders-chief-to-supervise-61-year-old-kenyan-man-while-paying-dowry

News

Court orders chief to supervise 61-year-old Kenyan man while paying dowry

By Kamau Muthoni | Wed 28 Nov 2018 07:32pm

eight-reasons-why-kenyan-women-should-avoid-come-we-stay-relationships

Lifestyle

Eight reasons why Kenyan women should avoid come-we-stay relationships

By Naomi Susa | Wed 28 Nov 2018 11:22am

why-most-married-women-cheat-on-their-husbands

Lifestyle

Why most married women cheat on their husbands

By Silas Nyamweya | Mon 26 Nov 2018 03:20pm

More From This Author
varsity-students-pocket-money-puts-smiles-on-street-children

News

Varsity students’ pocket money puts smiles on street children

By Stephen Mburu | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:31pm

ceo-s-son-excels-in-a-public-primary-school

News

CEO’s son excels in a public primary school

By Jimmy Mwangi | Thu 06 Dec 2018 12:21pm

a-message-to-married-men-and-single-women

Lifestyle

A message to married men and single women

By Dayan Masinde | Thu 06 Dec 2018 11:19am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng