News
How to attract money instantly in 7 simple steps
By Brian Rop | Updated Dec 05, 2018
Kenyan notes [bizna.co.ke]
In the present world, money is a symbol of success. A rich person in the society is regarded highly in the society, especially our Kenyan set up. 

Others may define success in other terms, but ultimately, the measurement is in monetary value. The truth is, there are bills to be paid in the long run. Here are ways to attract money to you. 

1) Educate yourself 

In your chosen hobby or career, it is wise to know more about it than anyone else. The knowledge you gather makes you a cut above the rest. Make it your mission to know more than you did the previous day. People will hire you if you know what you do, or do it better than anybody else. 

2) Network 

It helps a lot know people. A saying goes that your true worth is not your net worth, but your network. When opportunities arise, it goes round in a network first, before going outside. The network will enable you to get that job you are looking for. 

3) Discipline yourself 

Discipline is basically doing what brings you closer to your success, even when you don’t feel like doing it. Discipline cultivates habit, and habit brings about success. 


4) Share your knowledge 

Be the candle that lights other candles. A candle that lights another does not lose its brightness. The knowledge your share enable you get insights into what you may not have known before, as you enable others fulfill their dreams. 

5) Don’t be afraid to ask for help

There are people who know more than you do. Do not be afraid to ask for help. Often times, you will find out that people are willing to help you.

6) Learn from other successful people 

Listen to successful people. Chances are high that they tumbled first before they were successful. It enables you to avoid the same mistakes they made on their way to success.

7) Learn from your failures 

Failure is part of the process of success. Learn from them. Make you failures teach you more than anything, if you learn to listen to its lessons.



