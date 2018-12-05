+ Post your Story

Rift Valley MP in trouble after failing to pay Sh200,000 rent arrears
By Standard Reporter | Updated Dec 05, 2018 at 19:22 EAT
[Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A Rift Valley MP risks being kicked out from a house in a leafy city suburb

The renowned legislator who used to live a flamboyant lifestyle during the last parliament is said to owe his landlord a total of Sh200,000

A Rift Valley MP risks being kicked out from a house in a leafy city suburb for failing to pay rent arrears. The renowned legislator who used to live a flamboyant lifestyle during the last parliament is said to owe his landlord a total of Sh200,000, an amount which he accumulated in two months.

For the two months, the lawmaker whose house rent is Sh420,000 per month has been paying Sh320,000 promising to settle the balance later.

The Grapevine has also been told that politician has not set foot in his constituency because of the hostility he faces because of his utterances, a situation that has forced him to address issues from a neighbouring County.

See Also: Religious MP sets tongues wagging after cracking vulgar jokes



See Also: MP forced to leave function after being booed by angry crowd

