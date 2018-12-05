rift-valley-mp-in-trouble-after-failing-to-pay-sh200-000-rent-arrears

A Rift Valley MP risks being kicked out from a house in a leafy city suburb
The renowned legislator who used to live a flamboyant lifestyle during the last parliament is said to owe his landlord a total of Sh200,000
For the two months, the lawmaker whose house rent is Sh420,000 per month has been paying Sh320,000 promising to settle the balance later.
The Grapevine has also been told that politician has not set foot in his constituency because of the hostility he faces because of his utterances, a situation that has forced him to address issues from a neighbouring County.
