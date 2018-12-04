former-ntv-presenter-lands-new-lucrative-job

SUMMARY A former NTV presenter has landed a major deal with an international real estate company Ex-Teen Republik’s fashion presenter Maureen Muhia landed the new job at iProperties Africa Limited

A former NTV presenter has landed a major deal with an international real estate company.

Ex-Teen Republik’s fashion presenter Maureen Muhia landed the new job at iProperties Africa Limited. ​

“I did a short, sort of vlog, on my recent shoot with an international, multi-million, real estate company. Wondering how many of you would be interested in watching,” she said in a post.





Ms Muhia startled her social media fans after revealing that she was going through problems after leaving NTV.

“I know that this page does not reflect what I'm saying, but who broadcasts their problems? No one. I feel though that honesty is always key and I'm ready to come clean,” the lengthy post read in part.

According to Muhia, she ventured into transport business but failed miserably that almost led her to depression.





She was in a financial crisis that she could not even pay her loans and friends had abandoned her during the hard times.

In September, the young lady also revealed that none of her relationships worked out.

“From failed businesses, failed relationships failed career paths and failed friendships, I have been through it all. They say happiness is a journey, and whoever “they” are, are absolutely correct. I doubt I’m even halfway there. I tried my hand at the transport business and failed miserably, my loans were overdue, I couldn’t make payments but I still had to sit and smile and behave tough, even to this day, the situation is still bad.





“At the same time, I felt misunderstood, especially by my closest friends who were “supposed” to be supporting me or just even understanding me, but they turned their backs on me and well, what can you do?

“As for relationships, y’all know I go OFF on these guys and it mostly seems funny but there is a bit of hurt there, people come and go, and I know that but sometimes you plan forever with someone and it hurts to know you were planning alone,” she posted on Instagram.

Teen Republik is a show on NTV Kenya that airs on Saturdays from 11am - 1pm.





