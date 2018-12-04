+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Waiyaki Way accident leaves one dead and passengers trapped
By Fay Ngina | Updated Dec 04, 2018 at 12:42 EAT
An accident along Waiyaki Way on Tuesday morning 4 December has left one dead and passengers trapped after a bus lost control and plunged into a ditch

An accident along Waiyaki Way on Tuesday morning 4 December has left one dead and passengers trapped after a bus lost control and plunged into a ditch.

Rescue efforts to save the passengers are still underway. 

