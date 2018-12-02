+ Post your Story

News
Why Moses Kuria wants Toyota Probox to be used as matatus
By Waweru Titus | Updated Dec 02, 2018 at 13:41 EAT
Moses Kuria [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has weighed in on CS Matiangi’s move to streamline public transport in the country

MP Kuria has now called for the licencing of Toyota Probox and Sienta models as PSVs

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has weighed in on CS Matiangi’s move to streamline public transport/ matatus in the country.

MP Kuria has now called for the licencing of Toyota Probox and Sienta models as Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).


See Also: Uhuru's message to students who insulted CS Amina, Matiang'i

According to Kuria, when the Michuki traffic rules were crafted, the models that are popular with cab drivers were not in operation.

While he supports the enforcement of traffic rules in a drive launched by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Kuria says legislators can craft laws to allow proper implementation of the regulations.

Matiang'i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia vowed last month that they would not relent in their resolve to fix the management of the public transport sector in Kenya.

See Also: Police reveal face of man who masterminds ATM robberies in CBD


Matiang'i declared war on those he called ‘faceless people’ and cartels whom he accused of creating chaos in the matatu sector. 

Under the fresh regulations, unrecognised persons found manning bus stops will be rounded up and charged in court.

See Also: The other side of Nairobi unknown to the 'Rural Folk'

Drivers of PSVs should have valid licences and badges with long distance PSVs required to have two drivers each driving eight hours.


All PSV operators are required to wear uniform with conductors dressed in blue and drivers in maroon.

Vehicles must also be insured and not have tinted windows.

The operation commenced on November 12, 2018.

Matatus will no longer enter the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) starting Monday (3/12/18) as City Hall moves to effect a ban aimed at decongesting the capital.

The county government says it has established 11 termini while declaring null and void all others that had been previously allocated despite concerns that the new points lack enough capacity.

 

“The operators are required to take note that the above changes take effect as from December 3, 2018 and all previous gazette notices/letter allocating any other place as picking and dropping areas within CBD are hereby revoked and become null and void as from December 3, 2018,” the notice published in the dailies on Thursday read.

All PSVs accessing the CBD from Thika Road, Ruiru, Kiambu Road, Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Park, Kipande Road and Limuru Road will drop off and pick up passengers from Fig Tree, Ngara.

Vehicles from Jogoo Road and Lusaka Road will use the Muthurwa terminus as all high capacity PSVs form upcountry were allocated the Machakos terminus.

PSVs that go past Kenol on the Nyeri/Meru-Nairobi road and all upcountry vehicles accessing Nairobi via Waiyaki Way will use the Park Road terminus.

Matatus using Juja Road, Ring Road Ngara and Park Road will operate from Ngara Road Terminus as those from Ngong Road will use the Railways terminus.

PSVs from Mombasa Road and Lang’ata Road will pick and drop off passengers at Hakati Terminus.



