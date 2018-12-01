+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
George H.W. Bush: 8 things you didn't know about the former US President
By Kelley Boss | Updated Dec 01, 2018 at 09:09 EAT
george-h-w-bush-8-things-you-didn-t-know-about-the-former-us-president
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush
SUMMARY

Former US President George H.W. Bush dead at 94 

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors 

We're taking a look back on the life and career of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush who was elected the 41st President of the United States, died late Friday at the age of 94, his family spokesperson Jim McGrath announced in a statement.

8 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER US PRESIDENT:

  1. George H.W. Bush was born on June 12, 1924, in Massachusetts, into a wealthy and politically active family.
  2. The same day he graduated from high school, his 18th birthday, Bush enlisted in the Navy in 1942. In 1943, he was the youngest pilot in the Navy.
  3. He married Barbara Pierce in 1945. The couple had six children, four sons and two daughters.
  4. Before Bush's military career concluded in 1945, he'd flown 58 combat missions during World War II. He was also awarded multiple military decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals. The aircraft carrier on which he served, the San Jacinto, was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation.
  5. He Graduated in 1948 with a degree in economics (Yale University).
  6. Bush served as the vice president of the United States under Ronald Reagan from 1981 until 1989.
  7. In 1989, Bush defeated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis and became the 41st president of the United States. He served until 1993.
  8. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



George H.W. Bush
former US President
Bush dead at 94
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
george-h-w-bush-8-things-you-didn-t-know-about-the-former-us-president

News

George H.W. Bush: 8 things you didn't know about the former US President

By Kelley Boss | Sat 01 Dec 2018 09:09am

governor-joho-comes-to-njambi-koikai-s-rescue

News

Governor Joho comes to Njambi Koikai’s rescue

By Kelley Boss | Sat 01 Dec 2018 07:47am

governor-joho-i-will-run-for-president

News

Governor Joho: I will run for President

By Kelley Boss | Fri 30 Nov 2018 11:27am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng