George H.W. Bush: 8 things you didn't know about the former US President

SUMMARY Former US President George H.W. Bush dead at 94 Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors

We're taking a look back on the life and career of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush who was elected the 41st President of the United States, died late Friday at the age of 94, his family spokesperson Jim McGrath announced in a statement. ​

8 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER US PRESIDENT:

George H.W. Bush was born on June 12, 1924, in Massachusetts, into a wealthy and politically active family. The same day he graduated from high school, his 18th birthday, Bush enlisted in the Navy in 1942. In 1943, he was the youngest pilot in the Navy. He married Barbara Pierce in 1945. The couple had six children, four sons and two daughters. Before Bush's military career concluded in 1945, he'd flown 58 combat missions during World War II. He was also awarded multiple military decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals. The aircraft carrier on which he served, the San Jacinto, was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. He Graduated in 1948 with a degree in economics (Yale University). Bush served as the vice president of the United States under Ronald Reagan from 1981 until 1989. In 1989, Bush defeated Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis and became the 41st president of the United States. He served until 1993. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, lived longer than any of his predecessors.

