why-public-university-students-might-fail-to-graduate

Students in a public university might fail to graduate after several lecturers withheld their results in an unpaid salary tiff with the management.

The university casually tells the students to demand their results from the aggrieved lecturers while the dons tell them to claim the unpaid salaries running into tens of millions. ​





Education CS Amina Mohamed [Courtesy]

A little birdie told The Grapevine that the management is now mooting to force the students to re-sit the units whose marks are withheld while students have already instructed a lawyer to file a suit in the event they are told to go back to class.



There are also claims that a whole class has missing marks with some lecturers saying the transcripts were either lost or the university has not paid them. Over to you Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed!





