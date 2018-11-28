rosemary-odinga-has-lost-her-sight-but-not-her-vision

She further thanked friends and family for supporting her through her illness
NASA leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Rosemary Odinga on Tuesday made her first public appearance since undergoing surgery that left her blind.
Speaking at the Raila Odinga Educational Centre in Kibera, Rosemary appeared determined to continue pursuing her dream of transforming the slum as she donated sewing machines.
“Leo sina sauti sana kama vile mmenizoea (my voice is not as strong as you know it). I am getting more confident now on my new life after losing my sight following the surgery.
“I am happy to see you people get these machines which I know after the training will play a big role in addressing the issue of unemployment in our community,” she said.
She further thanked friends and family for supporting her through her illness and vowed to continue empowering women all over the country.
Due to her medical condition, she pulled out of the race to become Kibra MP in the 2017 General Election but has remained steadfast in creating opportunities for women.
