why-political-party-regrets-backing-woman-for-seat

SUMMARY The below- average performance of an MP has left the leadership of a leading political party regret why they backed her bid for the post During the last election, party honchos decided to support the politician and invested heavily in the campaigns

The below- average performance of an MP has left the leadership of a leading political party regret why they backed her bid for the post.

During the last election, party honchos decided to support the politician and invested heavily in the campaigns, so as not to embarrass one of the top party bosses who hails from the constituency she represents. ​

But one year down the line, the lawmaker has turned out to be ‘colorless’ and has never uttered a single word in the floor of the house.

The legislator also lobbied to ensure her close kin- a brother of her spouse and a husband to her sister are appointed as the CDF chairperson and manager respectively.

