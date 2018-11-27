maribe-granted-access-to-her-house-but-not-given-her-phone

SUMMARY Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki noted that Maribe’s phone will be released once it is produced in court Maribe wanted the items availed to her within 24hours once her request was granted

The High Court on Tuesday granted Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe access to her house in Lang’ata Estate.

However, she will not get back her phone and car immediately as the former is an exhibit in the case and the latter is still being investigated. ​

This comes hours after the journalist, through her lawyer Katwa Kigen, filed a contempt of court application against the prosecution.





“It is an absolute violation that despite explicit court orders, provision of law and undertakings by the prosecution, that materials have not been supplied to Ms Maribe on timelines provided and that the default has persisted for long,” stated Kigen.

The lawyer further added: “Unless the court intervenes, the DPP and the DCI will continue using the advantages of their public, statutory and constitutional advantages to despise and violate Ms Maribe.

She also stated that she had to beg for clothes and accommodation since all her belongings had been locked in her house.

The journalist was arrested in September over allegations that she was involved in the killing of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

She was, however, released on bail a month later after Justice James Wakiaga ruled that the prosecution could not prove she would interfere with witnesses in the case.

