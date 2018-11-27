+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Sonko's new-found American accent (VIDEO)
By Kelley Boss | Updated Nov 27, 2018 at 11:19 EAT
sonko-s-new-found-american-accent-video
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
SUMMARY

Mike Sonko awed international delegates with his new-found American accent at the Blue Economy Conference 

Sonko told the delegates that the city’s strategic location makes it ideal for the Blue Economy headquarters

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko awed international delegates with his new-found American accent at the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference.

Speaking on Sunday night during the event’s delegates dinner at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Governor sounded keen to be eloquent leading to his adopted accent.

Sonko said Nairobi is a modern city that boasts of one of the best infrastructure in the East and Central Africa region that has made it a commercial hub.

See Also: PHOTOS: Heavy rain disrupts Ruto’s speech in Busia

“Due to the presence of many research centres, Nairobi continues to be a regional centre for innovative thinking and would play a catalyst part in creating a partnership role for the establishment of Sustainable Blue Economy Headquarters,” said Sonko. 

Here is the video: 

In his speech, Sonko told the delegates that the city’s strategic location makes it ideal for the Blue Economy headquarters.

See Also: Governor Sonko: Win World Cup and Sh5 million is yours

“I, therefore, challenge the organizers of Sustainable Blue Economy to seriously consider making Nairobi its International Headquarters,” he said.

He said Nairobi was ranked third innovative city in Africa among the top cities in the World renowned for its innovation, livability and capacity to re-invent itself.

Over 10,000 international delegates are attending the conference which kicked off Monday at KICC. 

See Also: Fresh details of Governor Sonko's shock for Nairobi residents

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Governor Mike Sonko
Blue Economy Conference
speech
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
sonko-s-new-found-american-accent-video

News

Sonko's new-found American accent (VIDEO)

By Kelley Boss | Tue 27 Nov 2018 11:19am

six-shocking-facts-about-teenage-pregnancies-in-kenya

News

Six shocking facts about teenage pregnancies in Kenya

By Kelley Boss | Mon 26 Nov 2018 12:39pm

ruto-patches-up-with-ruto

News

Ruto patches up with Ruto

By Kelley Boss | Mon 26 Nov 2018 10:46am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng