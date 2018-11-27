Sonko's new-found American accent (VIDEO)

SUMMARY Mike Sonko awed international delegates with his new-found American accent at the Blue Economy Conference Sonko told the delegates that the city’s strategic location makes it ideal for the Blue Economy headquarters

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko awed international delegates with his new-found American accent at the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference.

Speaking on Sunday night during the event’s delegates dinner at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the Governor sounded keen to be eloquent leading to his adopted accent. ​

Sonko said Nairobi is a modern city that boasts of one of the best infrastructure in the East and Central Africa region that has made it a commercial hub.

“Due to the presence of many research centres, Nairobi continues to be a regional centre for innovative thinking and would play a catalyst part in creating a partnership role for the establishment of Sustainable Blue Economy Headquarters,” said Sonko.

Here is the video:

In his speech, Sonko told the delegates that the city’s strategic location makes it ideal for the Blue Economy headquarters.

“I, therefore, challenge the organizers of Sustainable Blue Economy to seriously consider making Nairobi its International Headquarters,” he said.

He said Nairobi was ranked third innovative city in Africa among the top cities in the World renowned for its innovation, livability and capacity to re-invent itself.

Over 10,000 international delegates are attending the conference which kicked off Monday at KICC.