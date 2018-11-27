president-s-humility-shocks-those-he-met

SUMMARY The easy mien and humility expressed by a foreign president who visited Kenya recently shocked those who interacted with him The foreign dignitary during his tour, interacted freely with everyone he met and even managed to crack jokes with journalists

The foreign dignitary during his tour, interacted freely with everyone he met and even managed to crack jokes with journalists.

What alarmed the local scribes however was the means of transport the country settled for its journalists who were in the company of their head of state- a matatu that was hired from a city operator, complete with a local Sacco name!

Many contended that it will take very many years for Kenya to embrace such austerity measures.