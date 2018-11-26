why-most-married-women-cheat-on-their-husbands

SUMMARY In the past, married women flirting with men was a taboo and one who was caught in such a scenario was usually sent a way to her parents to be “taught manners” However, today, things are different and it is no longer uncommon to find someone’s wife comfortably taking lunch with a supervisor or a colleague somewhere in a dimly lit corner of a hotel during lunch break

In the past, married women flirting with men was a taboo and one who was caught in such a scenario was usually sent a way to her parents to be “taught manners”.

However, today, things are different and it is no longer uncommon to find someone’s wife comfortably taking lunch with a supervisor or a colleague somewhere in a dimly lit corner of a hotel during lunch break. ​By now, men should be aware that their wives -who are working or doing businesses away from home - have already hooked up or are on the verge of doing so with someone who keeps them company.

See Also: 12 simple life truths you should know

The stay-at-home wives are not spared either as they seek the company of the caretaker, or just a random available man.

My research has made me realize that many of today’s Kenyan married women do not have boundaries when they are away from their spouses.

In fact, I have come across such wives who are hesitant to disclose their marital status for the purpose of hooking up with another guy in the workplace, in the business settings, or a social setting.

See Also: I need a break from my spouse

Even those who are supposed to sport their marriage or engagement rings take them off in such settings and to hide their marriage identity. They put them on when they are heading home.

My research spanning several months has revealed shocking details regarding why married women are free to mingle away from their husbands.

First, these women want to utilize the moments they are away from their husbands as much as possible. The best way they can achieve this goal is through hooking up with that 'mr x'.

They believe that if they become friendly with 'mr x' , they will in turn give them company, buy them lunch, and make them push the day without stress.If they insist on keeping “the married boundary” then they will lose that chance of h hooking up with 'mr x'.

Women also love to be sweet talked and as such, men entertain them by doing so. It is usual for men to tell a woman how he loves her, how she is beautiful, how her husband was lucky enough, how he made a mistake of marrying his current wife before meeting her, and so on and so forth.

In real sense, these men do not mean what they say and they might have said these lines to a hundred other women. Women, however, still get attracted to such men. They will therefore work hard to conceal their marriage identity in order to continue receiving these accolades.

In some instances, such women may not be getting attention from their husbands back home. The husbands may be ignoring them romantically for one reason or another and she may not get the desired attention as a woman.

Lastly, many women are insecure in their marriages. They are unsure of whether their husbands are serious about their marriage and therefore, they are ready to draft plan B just in case their marriage fonder.

This is especially true to those whose marriages are rocked with instability, infidelity issues, confrontations, abuse, irresponsibility among other issues.

