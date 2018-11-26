boy-discovered-by-radio-maisha-gets-help-from-lotto-jotto

SUMMARY The Lotto Jotto foundation donated money to New Horizon Family home (NHF), a children’s home situated in Machakos County This was done a few days after the community oriented lottery made a donation to Sammy Brayo, who was discovered by Radio Maisha's Konnectshow

The Lotto Jotto foundation donated money to New Horizon Family home (NHF), a children’s home situated in Machakos County.



​

This was done a few days after the community oriented lottery made a donation to Sammy Brayo, who was discovered by Radio Maisha's Konnectshow on November 9, 2018.

'Badilisha maisha' changing life for better and that with the help of our customers, we were able to bring a positive change and help this house to cover the school fees expenses.

The NHF home is one of the many beneficiaries of Lotto Jotto’s donations. The home was founded in 2009 but as a V.C.T center. It was established by Ms Sumer Homeh, in collaboration with the project manager Ms Teresiah Karimi and other stake holders.

The home that has a capacity of nineteen boys and four girls ranging between ages 6-19 are individually sponsored by corporates such as Uchumi, and Lotto Jotto among others. NHF is located at an isolated area to make sure that the rescued children get no access to drugs. Initially, it used to donate food to the street urchins. However, insecurity proved to paralyze their efforts to save the boys from abusing drugs. The circumstance saw the construction of the home, where the boys stay, dine and study.

The communications director of Lotto Jotto, Mr Ken Kihara, emphasized that the donation was meant to boost the welfare of the needy in the society.

"Our lottery is not only about winning millions, there is a huge component which is about charity and giving back. We tell Kenyans that when they continue to play, if you do not win, at least a certain percentage goes to helping people. We are coming to pay school fees for the brightest students, donating food stuffs and other materials," he said.

Among the challenges that NHF faces is sourcing money from sponsors. Ms Karimi highlights that this has been one of the major obstacles to attain their long-term goal.

"Resourcing school fees is not easy but sometimes we get to talk to the teachers where the boys school, and since we have a good relationship with them, they get to learn, "she said.

NHF aims to rescue as more street urchins and grow their schools from primary through secondary level.

